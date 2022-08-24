Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Late 99-yard scoop and score propels No. 21 Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) past No. 22 Thompson (Alabama)
Lipscomb Academy looks legit. For the second week in a row, the top-ranked team in Tennessee left the state and returned home with a victory against a national power. Lipscomb, the No. 21 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 rankings, traveled to Alabama and knocked off No. 22 Thompson in ...
Scorebook Live
Bryant takes advantage of early Benton miscues to run away with the Salt Bowl, 38-17
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Jimmy Jones LITTLE ROCK — Bryant took advantage of early mistakes by the Benton Panthers in a 38-17 victory in the annual Salt Bowl in front of an announced crowd of 29,150 at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. After recovering an onside kick by Bryant to ...
Comments / 0