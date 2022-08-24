ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

RIMSD hiring permanent, sub staff

The Rock Island-Milan School District is hiring! They’re looking for workers in their nutritional services department. Hours are Mondays through Fridays, no weekends or holidays and the staff gets summers off. These hours are perfect for parents of school age kids who need to work while the kids are in class. If you can’t commit […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Erie, IL
Erie, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Geneseo, IL
WQAD

Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods

GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#College#Hobbies#School Counseling#Dessert#K12#Erie Schools Welcome New#Aroundptown Com#Fenton Family
aroundptown.com

Panther JFL Beats Morrison

Information and photos courtesy Noel Hovey and Amanda Reymer. The JFL Panther football teams hosted Morrison on Saturday in Erie. The Jr. Panthers came away with two wins taking the 5&6 grade game 18-6. The 7&8 grade combined for a 34-18 win. The undefeated Panthers will travel to Mendota next...
MORRISON, IL
ourquadcities.com

New Moline landmark a special project for neighbor family

Felix Vallejo of Moline is especially proud of his spruced-up historic neighbor. The friendly 67-year-old, a longtime resident of the Floreciente neighborhood, got to see his father honored this week as part of the historic trolley tours that stopped at the former Skelly Service Station, 820 5th Ave. Felix and his wife Mary bought the property in 2018, and have lived across the street for over 40 years (where he still is at 501 8th St.).
MOLINE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Value of Moline-based Industrial Engineering company Deere & Co. (DE:NYQ) fell 33.2% on Aug. 24

Rock Island County Sheriff tweeted the following: "Choose a career that can make a real difference in your community! Applications for #RIPD police officer are being accepted through the end of Friday, Sept 9th.rigov.org/298/Police-EmpAgility and Written testing will follow on Saturday,... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 14:15. How high did Moline...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?

MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
aledotimesrecord.com

Who are 5 largest employers in Mercer County? We have the answer

ALEDO — Here are the top employers in Mercer County, whose last measured population stood at 15,503. What they do: Manufacture machine parts for various industries including agriculture, construction, mining, gas, oil, firearms, rail, automotive and aerospace. According to their website, this private business was first established in 1976.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Feger scores victory at QC 150 at Davenport Speedway

Illinois racers dominated a wild night of racing at the Davenport Speedway. Thirty-eight late models and thirty-one modifieds were on hand for Night 1 of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. In the World of Outlaws Case Construction Equipment Late Models A-Main, ‘the High-Side Hustler’, Jason Feger of Bloomington, Illinois captured his […]
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

Panther Points Preview; Mendota

Friday Night Lights returns tomorrow as the EP Panthers host the Mendota Trojans at Prophetstown with kickoff set for 7:00PM. The Panthers return just a hand full of starters from last year’s 8-3 squad but the atmosphere around the team is one of optimism and confidence. The team also boasts a lot of speed anchored by QB Jack Minssen, Jase Grunder, Tyler Ballard, Hunter Bruketta and Franky Bushaw.
aroundptown.com

Tampico United Methodist Church Set To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

The Tampico United Methodist church will celebrate their 150th anniversary next month. On Sunday, September 18th the church will honor the anniversary with a 10:30 church service followed by a celebratory luncheon. Everyone is welcome to attend to join in the celebration. Tampico United Methodist Church was established in the...
TAMPICO, IL
KWQC

Paula Sands celebrates 40 Years at TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark Paula Sands’ 40th anniversary, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes remembering the year 1982 throughout--plus features special friends, co-workers, and former co-workers offering congratulations. Her original audition tape (featuring a cucumber prop from her father-in-law’s garden) is included in Part...
DAVENPORT, IA
agupdate.com

Grandma Tanner celebrates fruits of the season in video series

SPEER, Ill. — Wearing a bright red apron identifying her as Grandma Tanner, Marilyn Tanner is as at ease in front of the camera in her weekly cooking video during apple season. She’s equally comfortable in the orchard, rhyming off varieties of apples, showing guests around the professional food...
SPEER, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown/Lyndon E-Waste Collection Saturday

Prophetstown will hold an E-waste recycling event this, Saturday, August 27th, from 9:00AM – Noon. Items can be dropped off at the Prophetstown Public Works building at 233. E. Railroad St. in Prophetstown. Residents of the Village of Lyndon are also invited to participate. Proof of residency is required.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy