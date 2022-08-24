ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

‘Burn baby burn’: Pensacola woman says as house lit on fire

By Aspen Popowski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkpqQ_0hTLxINZ00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Pensacola Police arrested a woman who investigators believe tried to set her ex-husband’s home on fire.

Ginger Rigsby Williamson, 58, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, after police were called to a home off Burgess Road for a house fire. When officers arrived, they interviewed Williamson’s ex-husband and his partner who claimed Williamson started the fire.

Unserved: Jacksonville State football player faces arrest warrants, lawsuit over alleged violence against former Troy teammate

The man told deputies the fire started after Williamson came to live with the pair. She was kicked out of her residence, according to an arrest report. The man said he was getting ready for bed when heard a crash from Williamson’s room.

Shortly after, he smelled smoke and saw fire coming inside her room. The man then woke up his partner, grabbed their dog and fled the home. The pair told deputies Williamson was screaming “burn baby burn” as they left. They also said Williamson didn’t seem to be upset or angry with them prior to the fire.

The man ran back inside the home with a hose and put the fire out. Williamson fled the scene on foot, according to the arrest report.

The man told deputies he believe the fire was started in a trash can. A fire inspector also confirmed the fire was set intentionally. Williamson was later arrested after she returned to the home.

Williamson was charged with arson. According to the victims, Williamson previously threatened to set the home on fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.  Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes back in the early 1900’s that if […]
LILLIAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

3 shot near East Prichard Avenue: Prichard Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police report three people shot near East Prichard Avenue.  The shooting happened Thursday, Aug. 25. One person was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm. The third victim was hit in the buttocks, according to Prichard Police on scene. All three were taken to the […]
PRICHARD, AL
msn.com

Okaloosa County deputies searching for Destin burglary suspect

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man in reference to a residential burglary that occurred in Destin Wednesday. The sheriff's office has provided a picture of the suspect as well as the vehicle associated with the individual. The vehicle is pictured as...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#House Fire#Troy#Violent Crime#Pensacola Police#Jacksonville State
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
MOBILE, AL
Brewton Standard

East Brewton Police searching for two suspects

EAST BREWTON POLICE are asking for the public’s assistance in locating these two individuals: Madissen Bush and Tyler Stallworth. Earlier today, these two were involved in a foot pursuit involving an East Brewton Police officer that ended with an assault on the officer. They were seen leaving the area in a 2021 Hyundai Tuscon.
EAST BREWTON, AL
WEAR

Man charged for killing in Escambia County ending in truck crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old man is charged for last week's homicide where a man was found dead in a truck after a crash at an Escambia County home. The incident happened on Aug. 16 at a home at Erress Blvd. and Sante Fe Circle. Deputies discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the wrecked pickup truck, which also caught on fire.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Secretary arrested after allegedly stealing $165,000 from Florida church

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a woman with grand theft after a Milton Church was defrauded out of $164,716. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, was charged with one count of organized schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft. Hively was arrested after investigators opened up an investigation into […]
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: One Wounded in Attempted Armed Robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One man on the run, after police say he shot a guy , trying to rob him. It happened two weeks ago at some apartments off Village Green Drive. MPD says this is the guy they’re looking for: 20 year old Emerson Striverson. According to investigators, the victim, and a woman were sitting inside a car , when Striverson, and another guy, walked up to the car, and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the woman bailed out of the car, and police say that’s when Striverson opened fire. The victim was hit, and hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound. Striverson, and the other man, got away.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Procession for fallen Niceville K9 Blue

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers lined the streets Thursday making a path for fallen K9 officer Blue with the Niceville Police Department. The procession ran along the community streets leading Blue to a private NPD ceremony at the Niceville Community Center. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of police officers from multiple agencies […]
NICEVILLE, FL
msn.com

Escambia County is on 90-day clock before it loses almost half of its Baker Act capacity

A planned policy shift at a Pensacola hospital means patients in mental health crisis may have to be transported as far as Okaloosa County or Bay County for assistance. Earlier this month, state officials, Escambia County legislators and the top county and city public safety officials held an emergency conference call to avoid a potential disaster in local emergency mental health care.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy