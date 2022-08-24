Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
thesunpapers.com
Township library readies for its fall season
The Moorestown Library offers new and returning programs for residents of all ages this fall. Representatives from Moorestown environmental groups, as well as the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Burlington County and Moorestown Garden Club, will host a Q&A panel on Sept. 7 at the Burlington County Agricultural Center’s Rustic Market Barn, an effort to provide information on the groups’ activities and how the community can get involved with them.
Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Cars And Food Trucks To Take Over Glassboro, NJ, Labor Day Weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day Weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, September 2nd....
Atlantic County Siblings Have Final Meal At Philadelphia’s Joe’s Steaks
Siblings Bill Pollock and Lynda Pollock Lawler had their final meal yesterday at the iconic, original Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop will close in September 2022 after operating for the past 73 years. We spoke with Bill...
Wheels and meals to take over South Jersey town square
Glassboro’s 17th annual Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival will take over the Town Square area on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 350 vehicles are expected to be part of the show, which will also feature music by the Love Alive Band, racing scale slot cars, DJ Pepper Paul 92.1, food trucks and local cold craft beer.
A Chat With: Bart Blatstein talks Rittenhouse Square, Atlantic City and a bit of nostalgia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He's the developer behind some of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods and changing the way we look at Atlantic City. He's also the president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, one of the most fantastic destinations in the country.Bart Blatstein recently sat down for A Chat With Jessica Kartalija.Blatstein is a real estate developer based in Philadelphia. He lives at Rittenhouse Square.Kartalija: Philadelphia Magazine called you "the most creative developer that the city has seen in a generation." That's a huge compliment. Blatstein: Well, I appreciate that. I am one of a lot of developers here in the city and...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
fox29.com
Battle at the Beach sees N.J., Pa. high schools compete as high school football kicks off
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Friday nights are exciting again as high school football is back in play. A packed Carey Stadium, in Ocean City, for Friday night lights, and an exciting kickoff to a new high school football season. "The high school football game is electrifying," Feasterville resident Kristen DiSantis...
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
New Eatery Featuring Southern Dishes Opens In Camden County: Report
A new restaurant serving Southern food, fancy drinks and live music has opened in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Essie's, owned by Mike and Cherie Gillespie, is located at 1 Garfield Ave. in Clementon. Its opening was fraught with delays due to the pandemic and a roof collapse caused...
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs.Image via Trolley Barn Public Market. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
Meet The 550,001st ‘Guest’ From The Atlantic City Airshow
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow was record-setting, with an estimated attendance of 550,000 spectators. Thousands more listened on our live, uninterrupted WPG Talk Radio 95.5 broadcast. It was a truly spectacular day by any measure. Early in the 6:00 a.m. hour of 10 hour live broadcast, without...
Decades-Old Deli & Pizzeria Shutters In South Jersey
A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
Wrapping up the summer, Jersey shore businesses see fewer customers
Summer may be winding down, but on Friday, there was no shortage of visitors on the Ocean City boardwalk.
Pickleball tournament brings hundreds to Philadelphia area this week
Players of all ages are "dinking" around the "kitchen" in this fast-growing sport at the Upper Main Line YMCA.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia
Philly locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing and what to do instead.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Thrillist
An Enormous LA-Favorite Halloween Experience Is Coming to New Jersey This Fall
The popular Halloween attraction Haunt O'Ween first made its debut in Los Angeles, and now it's coming to the other side of the country this fall with a month-long residency in New Jersey. Haunt O'Ween will take over Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, about an hour outside New York...
Oil sheen in Delaware River may come from sewer, officials say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of people want to know what is in the water in the Delaware River. An oil sheen popped up Tuesday near the old Festival Pier.CBS3 checked with the water department and they say the oil may have come from a nearby sewer.They are working to fix the problem.The Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant is upstream from the oil sheen and they are keeping an eye on it to make sure the city's drinking water stays safe.
