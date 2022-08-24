ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Township library readies for its fall season

The Moorestown Library offers new and returning programs for residents of all ages this fall. Representatives from Moorestown environmental groups, as well as the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Burlington County and Moorestown Garden Club, will host a Q&A panel on Sept. 7 at the Burlington County Agricultural Center’s Rustic Market Barn, an effort to provide information on the groups’ activities and how the community can get involved with them.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Wheels and meals to take over South Jersey town square

Glassboro’s 17th annual Glassboro Car Show and Food Truck Festival will take over the Town Square area on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 350 vehicles are expected to be part of the show, which will also feature music by the Love Alive Band, racing scale slot cars, DJ Pepper Paul 92.1, food trucks and local cold craft beer.
GLASSBORO, NJ
CBS Philly

A Chat With: Bart Blatstein talks Rittenhouse Square, Atlantic City and a bit of nostalgia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He's the developer behind some of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods and changing the way we look at Atlantic City. He's also the president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, one of the most fantastic destinations in the country.Bart Blatstein recently sat down for A Chat With Jessica Kartalija.Blatstein is a real estate developer based in Philadelphia. He lives at Rittenhouse Square.Kartalija: Philadelphia Magazine called you "the most creative developer that the city has seen in a generation." That's a huge compliment. Blatstein: Well, I appreciate that. I am one of a lot of developers here in the city and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Decades-Old Deli & Pizzeria Shutters In South Jersey

A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Oil sheen in Delaware River may come from sewer, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of people want to know what is in the water in the Delaware River. An oil sheen popped up Tuesday near the old Festival Pier.CBS3 checked with the water department and they say the oil may have come from a nearby sewer.They are working to fix the problem.The Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant is upstream from the oil sheen and they are keeping an eye on it to make sure the city's drinking water stays safe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

