wish989.com
SIU Receives $1.3M Grant to Continue McNair Scholars Program
CARBONDALE — A program that has helped hundreds of disadvantaged students earn advanced college degrees will continue at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, thanks to a $1.3 million federal grant that honors the memory of an astronaut. The university will receive five more years of funding for the Ronald McNair...
wish989.com
SIU Carbondale Accepting Honorary Degree/Service Award Nominations
CARBONDALE – SIU Carbondale is now accepting nominations for honorary degree and distinguished service awards that will be presented at May 2023 commencement ceremonies. The nomination deadline is Oct 19. Nominations are also open to the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield. The nominating committee, comprising faculty and university constituency members, will submit the 2023 award recommendations to Chancellor Austin A. Lane, who will forward his recommendation to SIU System President Daniel Mahony for approval at the SIU Board of Trustees Dec. 1, 2022, meeting.
wish989.com
Man Killed in Crash Involving Two Semis on I-57 in Union County
ANNA – A fatal crash involving two semis happened on I-57 in Union County Wednesday. According to Illinois State Police, a semi driven by a 35-year-old man from Columbus, OH was disabled and partially stopped in the right lane on northbound I-57 at milepost 32 as another semi driven by a 42-year-old man from Minneapolis, MN was going north at the same location.
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Still Seeking Suspect in August 2021 Death of Keeshanna Jackson
CARBONDALE – Although one year has passed since the tragic death of Keeshanna Jackson, the City of Carbondale Police Department remains committed to the investigation and bringing the offenders to justice. The investigation remains active, and investigators continue to make progress. There is still a $15,000 (FBI $10,000 and...
wish989.com
Tuesday Night Shooting Under Investigation in Williamson County
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that happened on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road around 10:30 Tuesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s vehicle was fired upon as it was being passed by the suspect vehicle. No...
wish989.com
Carbondale Man Wanted on Warrants Now Facing Gun Charges
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man is facing gun charges after Carbondale Police responded to the 800 block of North Wall Street on a report of a man with a gun Tuesday morning. Police say during the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspect, 39-year-old Rasheed A. Casler of Carbondale, displayed a handgun to the victim in a threatening manner.
