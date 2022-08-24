CARBONDALE – SIU Carbondale is now accepting nominations for honorary degree and distinguished service awards that will be presented at May 2023 commencement ceremonies. The nomination deadline is Oct 19. Nominations are also open to the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield. The nominating committee, comprising faculty and university constituency members, will submit the 2023 award recommendations to Chancellor Austin A. Lane, who will forward his recommendation to SIU System President Daniel Mahony for approval at the SIU Board of Trustees Dec. 1, 2022, meeting.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO