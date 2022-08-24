ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac Yard Metrorail Implementation Work Group Meeting – May 23, 2022

Alexandria, Virginia
 3 days ago

For immediate release: May 17, 2022

The May 2022 Potomac Yard Metrorail Implementation Work Group (PYMIG) meeting will take place on Monday, May 23, at 7:00 p.m. in Sister Cities Room 1101 at City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314. PYMIG members will be participating in-person or virtually via Zoom webinar.

The public is invited to attend in-person or via Zoom webinar. Virtual attendees should register in advance of this meeting using the following link:

Zoom Webinar link: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ISPLiAK0Szy2hHSMQgoPJA

Meeting ID: 923 3558 1117

Passcode: 645437

Dial-in: 301.715.8592

Public comment will be received at the meetings. The public may submit questions and comments by noon on May 23 to Lydia.Durand@alexandriava.gov or make comments during the Community Questions and Comments portion of the meeting.

PYMIG is an ad-hoc committee consisting of community members and stakeholders. It serves as the primary forum for community engagement during the planning, design and construction of the Potomac Yard Metrorail Station. Additional information, including the meeting agenda, past construction update presentations and videos can be found on the Potomac Yard Metrorail Implementation Work Group webpage.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact geralyn.taylor@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.4084, Virginia Relay 711.

#Metrorail#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Zoom Webinar
