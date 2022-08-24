Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
secretmiami.com
This Enchanting Winery Coming To South Miami Is The Perfect Spot For An All-Pink Weekend Brunch
Grab your best pals because Miami’s brunch scene is getting a new hotspot with an elegant atmosphere, fantastic wine list, craft cocktails and delicious food!. A Love Story is located in South Miami off Miller Road, perfectly accessible from anywhere in the city, yet has tons of rural flavor that makes it totally unique. Since it is surrounded by an agricultural oasis, there’s a gorgeous terrace to be enjoyed for an al fresco brunch or lunch, sipping sweet rosé.
Miami New Times
Miami Spice for Carnivores: Craving Steak? Here Are Five Restaurants Serving Beef Without Upcharges
It's almost difficult to believe, but Miami Spice 2022 is halfway done. The annual dining deal promotion that offers discounted brunch, lunch, and dinner ends September 30, 2022. The good news, however, is that you still have a month left to spice it up. Savvy diners can peruse the menus...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Beach Now Has Michelin Star and Recommended Restaurants, Making Miami Spice Twice as Nice this Year
As a culinary mecca, Miami Beach is home to a diverse selection of award-winning, travel-worthy cuisine by up-and-coming and legacy chefs. There is a seat around the table for all in Miami Beach, as the destination provides a selection of hidden gems, “mom and pop” shops and now, Michelin rated dining experiences. Catering to travelers with discerning palates, Chefs and restaurateurs continue to double-down on Miami Beach’s appeal and natural inspiration for all things cuisine, featuring a fusion of Latin American, Cuban, Caribbean, Southern and American style, all set amongst the shoreline and vibrancy of the city. From tableside performances at Michelin recommend MILA to fresh seafood at Prime Fish, foodies will find the perfect opportunity to explore a variety of menus during Miami Spice, offering specialty tastings for lunch and dinner through September 30th.
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Miami
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
Dining out? Check out these 5 new Italian, pizza restaurants in Palm Beach County to try
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. A new Italian restaurant that pays homage to Sardinia’s eclectic cuisine, Zona Blu opened in suburban West Palm Beach in early April. The restaurant takes inspiration from the Italian island that’s...
Miami New Times
Will Miami Beach's Russian & Turkish Baths Ever Reopen?
For more than 40 years, the Russian & Turkish Baths at 5445 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach were a retreat, exercise regime, and way of life where locals and tourists alike could take a shvitz or an icy plunge for an intense rejuvenation ritual. The bathhouse inside the Castle Beach...
Miami New Times
The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Put your beer knowledge to the test at Beat Culture's Blind Beer Tasting Series, a challenge tailor-made for brew enthusiasts. Guests are invited to sample five blind-guided beverages, paired with a palate-cleanser snack, as they tour the hole-in-the-wall brewery. A beer connoisseur will lead attendees through the rich flavors found in each sip of Beat Culture's one-of-a-kind craft beers. 7 p.m Friday, at Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5642; beatculture.com. Tickets cost $18. Sophia Medina.
Miami New Times
Get Your Squad Together for New Times' Out to Brunch
Brunch is a time to get together with friends, eat great food, and drink mimosas. That's why New Times' Out to Brunch is offering a fabulous four-pack deal so you and your squad can make plans to celebrate the weekend's best meal together. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday,...
Click10.com
Hundreds of cyclists to gather in Miami, Miami Beach for ride organized by Critical Mass
MIAMI – Critical Mass, a bike ride event that draws hundreds of cyclists, will be riding through the streets of Miami and Miami Beach beginning at 7:15 p.m. Friday. This is not a city-sanctioned or permitted event; however, in the interest of public safety, the Miami Beach Police Department will have officers at key intersections along the route.
Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Florida
Taste of Home found the best Italian restaurant in each state.
Miami New Times
Crackergate: Kendall Waitstaff's Utensil Rant Causes Crab House Chaos
Users typically take to the r/Miami subreddit to seek crowdsourced advice or to share news tidbits from in and around the Magic City. But every so often, the forum produces a dispatch from out in left field that quickly dominates the community discussion. Which brings us to last week, and...
WSVN-TV
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
streetfoodblog.com
South Florida eating places coming quickly
On the subject of meals, South Florida is a good place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Under, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one through the pandemic, proprietor and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fats Boyz is predicted to debut its second storefront in mid-September inside the previous Charlie’s Fish Fry & Seafood east of Federal Freeway (subsequent to Hillsboro Sq. plaza). The brand new pit-stop marks Holston-Jones’ homecoming to Deerfield Seaside, the place he closed his flagship — inside a trailer with a crimson caboose connected — pre-pandemic. His barbecue serves dry-rubbed St. Louis spare ribs kissed with hickory and spice, Texas-style brisket and smoked lean pastrami. His Fort Lauderdale outpost on Cypress Creek Street stays in operation, as does a meals truck. 1200 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Seaside; FatBoyzBarbecue.com.
cityandshore.com
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
Miami New Times
El Portal Residents Condemn Herbicide Spraying Along Miami's Little River
The Little River, one of Miami's oldest natural river systems, is home to a rich ecosystem of plants and wildlife. El Portal residents who live along the waterway have dubbed it Miami's "hidden gem," in tribute to its biodiversity. To prevent overgrowth of the fertile foliage and tamp down invasive...
thenextmiami.com
Miami Area Expected To Add 19,000 Apartments In 2022
Developers are expected to complete 19,125 apartments in the Miami metro area in 2022, according to a new report by rentcafe.com. Rentcafe also reported earlier this month that Miami remains the most competitive market in the U.S. for renters. In Miami, “the existing supply of rentals simply can’t keep up with sky-high demand,” the website said.
thenextmiami.com
Downtown Miami’s Riverside Wharf Approved By Voters, Groundbreaking Date Announced
Miami voters approved a lease with developers that will allow construction of the $185M Riverside Wharf complex, and a groundbreaking date has been announced. According to an announcement yesterday by the developers, groundbreaking will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Also in yesterday’s announcements, the developers detailed what...
FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI
Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
‘I'm Angry': Miami Vintage Store Owners Determined to Find Thieves
The owners of a Miami vintage store are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the thieves who they say stole over $400,000 in designer goods. The thieves entered through the roof of Miami Twice, located on Bird Road and 67th Avenue, in the overnight hours of Aug. 7, the owners said.
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
