Miami, FL

secretmiami.com

This Enchanting Winery Coming To South Miami Is The Perfect Spot For An All-Pink Weekend Brunch

Grab your best pals because Miami’s brunch scene is getting a new hotspot with an elegant atmosphere, fantastic wine list, craft cocktails and delicious food!. A Love Story is located in South Miami off Miller Road, perfectly accessible from anywhere in the city, yet has tons of rural flavor that makes it totally unique. Since it is surrounded by an agricultural oasis, there’s a gorgeous terrace to be enjoyed for an al fresco brunch or lunch, sipping sweet rosé.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Beach Now Has Michelin Star and Recommended Restaurants, Making Miami Spice Twice as Nice this Year

As a culinary mecca, Miami Beach is home to a diverse selection of award-winning, travel-worthy cuisine by up-and-coming and legacy chefs. There is a seat around the table for all in Miami Beach, as the destination provides a selection of hidden gems, “mom and pop” shops and now, Michelin rated dining experiences. Catering to travelers with discerning palates, Chefs and restaurateurs continue to double-down on Miami Beach’s appeal and natural inspiration for all things cuisine, featuring a fusion of Latin American, Cuban, Caribbean, Southern and American style, all set amongst the shoreline and vibrancy of the city. From tableside performances at Michelin recommend MILA to fresh seafood at Prime Fish, foodies will find the perfect opportunity to explore a variety of menus during Miami Spice, offering specialty tastings for lunch and dinner through September 30th.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Will Miami Beach's Russian & Turkish Baths Ever Reopen?

For more than 40 years, the Russian & Turkish Baths at 5445 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach were a retreat, exercise regime, and way of life where locals and tourists alike could take a shvitz or an icy plunge for an intense rejuvenation ritual. The bathhouse inside the Castle Beach...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Put your beer knowledge to the test at Beat Culture's Blind Beer Tasting Series, a challenge tailor-made for brew enthusiasts. Guests are invited to sample five blind-guided beverages, paired with a palate-cleanser snack, as they tour the hole-in-the-wall brewery. A beer connoisseur will lead attendees through the rich flavors found in each sip of Beat Culture's one-of-a-kind craft beers. 7 p.m Friday, at Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5642; beatculture.com. Tickets cost $18. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Get Your Squad Together for New Times' Out to Brunch

Brunch is a time to get together with friends, eat great food, and drink mimosas. That's why New Times' Out to Brunch is offering a fabulous four-pack deal so you and your squad can make plans to celebrate the weekend's best meal together. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday,...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Crackergate: Kendall Waitstaff's Utensil Rant Causes Crab House Chaos

Users typically take to the r/Miami subreddit to seek crowdsourced advice or to share news tidbits from in and around the Magic City. But every so often, the forum produces a dispatch from out in left field that quickly dominates the community discussion. Which brings us to last week, and...
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

On the subject of meals, South Florida is a good place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Under, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one through the pandemic, proprietor and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fats Boyz is predicted to debut its second storefront in mid-September inside the previous Charlie’s Fish Fry & Seafood east of Federal Freeway (subsequent to Hillsboro Sq. plaza). The brand new pit-stop marks Holston-Jones’ homecoming to Deerfield Seaside, the place he closed his flagship — inside a trailer with a crimson caboose connected — pre-pandemic. His barbecue serves dry-rubbed St. Louis spare ribs kissed with hickory and spice, Texas-style brisket and smoked lean pastrami. His Fort Lauderdale outpost on Cypress Creek Street stays in operation, as does a meals truck. 1200 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Seaside; FatBoyzBarbecue.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

El Portal Residents Condemn Herbicide Spraying Along Miami's Little River

The Little River, one of Miami's oldest natural river systems, is home to a rich ecosystem of plants and wildlife. El Portal residents who live along the waterway have dubbed it Miami's "hidden gem," in tribute to its biodiversity. To prevent overgrowth of the fertile foliage and tamp down invasive...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Miami Area Expected To Add 19,000 Apartments In 2022

Developers are expected to complete 19,125 apartments in the Miami metro area in 2022, according to a new report by rentcafe.com. Rentcafe also reported earlier this month that Miami remains the most competitive market in the U.S. for renters. In Miami, “the existing supply of rentals simply can’t keep up with sky-high demand,” the website said.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Downtown Miami’s Riverside Wharf Approved By Voters, Groundbreaking Date Announced

Miami voters approved a lease with developers that will allow construction of the $185M Riverside Wharf complex, and a groundbreaking date has been announced. According to an announcement yesterday by the developers, groundbreaking will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Also in yesterday’s announcements, the developers detailed what...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

‘I'm Angry': Miami Vintage Store Owners Determined to Find Thieves

The owners of a Miami vintage store are hoping surveillance video will help them catch the thieves who they say stole over $400,000 in designer goods. The thieves entered through the roof of Miami Twice, located on Bird Road and 67th Avenue, in the overnight hours of Aug. 7, the owners said.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

