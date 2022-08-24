Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Charleston chef’s dinner series to celebrate legacy of influential Black caterers
Kevin Mitchell has for years been exploring the stories of formerly enslaved and freed Black chefs from Charleston’s past whose culinary accomplishments are still influencing the city’s present. Mitchell’s upcoming Celebration of Black Caterers Dinner will focus on four important Charleston cooks: Eliza Seymour Lee, George S. Johnston,...
The Post and Courier
260-unit cottage project slated on last residential tract in Ingleside in North Charleston
A 260-unit, build-to-rent cottage development is on the way to North Charleston. Birmingham, Ala.-based Capstone Communities will build The Cottages at Ingleside on the last available residential tract in the master-planned Ingleside community off U.S. Highway 78 and Interstate 26. Capstone paid $5.7 million for the 25-acre site off Ingleside...
The Post and Courier
Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property
Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
The Post and Courier
Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal
The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
The Post and Courier
West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections
Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
The Post and Courier
'Not Another Generation' event held in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — The "Not Another Generation" event, held Aug. 27 in the Backyard Social Event Park behind Lutheran Trinity Church in Georgetown, featured bounce houses. games food and speakers for area youth, as well as displays from area agencies and churches. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
The Post and Courier
Slightly Stoopid show moves to Coliseum from Woodlands after last-minute permit denial
Dorchester County has denied the necessary special event permits to two upcoming concerts at the Woodlands Nature Reserve, leaving promoters scrambling to rearrange plans last-minute. The Slightly Stoopid concert, initially scheduled for Aug. 27 at the 6,000-acre property at 4279 Ashley River Road, has been moved to the North Charleston...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston neighborhood split by I-26 could be reconnected with affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — One day, a 7-year-old Michael Nesbitt walked into an appliance store at the Pinehaven Shopping Center with his parents. This was in the early 1960s, an era when the civil rights movement was sweeping through the country. Cities everywhere, including Charleston and its surrounding communities, were slowly integrating public spaces.
The Post and Courier
Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love
Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
BRENYO, Michael, 89, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. CAMPBELL, Alfred, 87, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. CLARK, Jonathon Michael, 65, of Hollywood died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. CLEMENT,...
The Post and Courier
As kids head back to school, some Charleston teachers start first year in education
Phil Davis peers over a second-grader’s shoulder at the edge of a dimly lit classroom. He circles the room, helping E.B. Ellington Elementary students open scissor packages while his co-teacher demonstrates the first assignment of the year. Davis is at ease despite it being his first day as a...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River
LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
The Post and Courier
Commonplace Bradford pear trees now seen as an attractive menace
Bradford pear trees are commonplace in suburban subdivisions, but their days are numbered and some South Carolina cities and forestry professionals hope to hasten their demise. South Carolina will ban the sale of the non-native invasive tree species starting in October 2024 and some experts are urging homeowners to cut...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
DAVIS, Danny Lee, 85, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. GIBBS, Lance, 55, of North Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. GINDHART, Harry Kyle Jr., 75, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. MARRAH, Patrick, 31, of...
The Post and Courier
Charleston chamber's new affordable housing effort gets Truist funding
One of the Lowcountry's largest banks is donating $200,000 to help a newly formed coalition address the region's affordable housing crisis. The philanthropic arm of Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. presented the check to the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's foundation this week. The two groups said in an Aug. 25...
The Post and Courier
City of North Charleston poised to sell 3 vacant lots to nonprofit for affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — In an effort to create more affordable places to live, the city intends to sell several lots located in a neighborhood threatened by gentrification to a housing nonprofit. City Council gave unanimous approval Aug. 25 to sell three parcels the city owns in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood...
The Post and Courier
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Charleston County right to drop housing referendum
Congratulations are in order for most of the Charleston County Council for recognizing that asking for money without a plan is not the way to proceed in solving the very important need of affordable housing. The Post and Courier has done a commendable job between the commentary and editorial writers...
The Post and Courier
West Ashley family says mental trauma persists after home invasion
The first thing Nick Werts remembers hearing the morning of Aug. 10 is his wife crying out his name for help. The 32-year-old father of four abruptly awoke to a stranger in his West Ashley home. Without his glasses, Werts could see only a set of eyes and a dark...
