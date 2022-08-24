Montague farmers among winners of 2022 Massachusetts Tomato Contest

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – State agricultural officials announced the winners of the 37th annual Commonwealth Tomato Contest, and two western Massachusetts farms made the podium!

Red Fire Farm out of Montague took first and third in the Cherry Tomato category with two different types of tomatoes and Falls Farm, also out of Montague, took top honors in the Heirloom Catagory. The other two contests were the Slicing and Weight contests. Ward’s Berry Farm from the Town of Sharon had the heaviest tomato at 3.8 pounds.

2022 Massachusetts Tomato Contest Winners

Slicing Category-

1 st Place – Verrill Farm, Town of Concord, with a Big Beef Tomato 2 nd Place – Langwater Farm, Town of North Easton, with a BHN 589 Tomato 3 rd Place – Ward’s Berry Farm, Town of Sharon, with a BHN 589 Tomato

Cherry Category-

1 st Place – Red Fire Farm, Town of Montague, with a Starlor Tomato 2 nd Place – Siena Farms, Town of Sudbury, with a Sungold Tomato 3 rd Place – Red Fire Farm, Town of Montague, with a Sun Peach Tomato

Heirloom Category-

1 st Place – Falls Farm, Town of Montague with, a Cherokee Purple Tomato 2 nd Place – Russell Orchards, Town of Ipswich, with a Black Prince Tomato 3 rd Place – Verrill Farm, Town of Concord, with a Rose Tomato

Heaviest Category-

1 st Place – Ward’s Berry Farm, Town of Sharon, with a Black Krim Tomato weighing 3.83 lbs. 2 nd Place – Verrill Farm, Town of Concord, with a Buffalo Sun Tomato weighing 2.49 lbs. 3 rd Place – Langwater Farm, Town of North Easton, with a Striped German Tomato – 2.23 lbs.

“It has been my distinct pleasure to host this annual contest to bring attention to one of the most beautiful and varied crops here in Massachusetts,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux. “The quality and variety of the tomatoes on display here today speaks to the skill and ingenuity our hardworking farmers possess in growing these summertime favorites. As always, we thank our partners, the New England Vegetable and Berry Growers Association, and Mass Farmers Markets for their help in putting this event on and the Boston Public Market for hosting.”

“At the Boston Public Market, we countdown to tomato season all summer long and we’re thrilled to work with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources to host the Tomato Contest once again,” said Cheryl Cronin, CEO of the Boston Public Market. “We’re honored to host our region’s local farmers in this competition as they showcase the fruits and flavors of their labor.”

