Red and Black
Online resources support Black business owners in Athens
August is National Black Business Month, a chance to celebrate and support Black entrepreneurs and the businesses they own. In Athens, multiple online resources can help spread awareness of Black owned businesses and how the community can support them. These resources have been in the works for years. In 2016,...
Downtown club pulls the plug on plans for Hinckley show
The man who tried to kill President Ronald Reagan will not play his music in Athens, after all. John Hinckley tweeted earlier this week that he had been booked to play an October concert at the World Famous. Now the club on Hull Street in Athens, responding to a backlash of criticism, has uninvited Hinkley, who spent more than four decades behind bars after the assassination attempt that happened in March of 1981.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Huzzah – Athens Georgia to Decriminalize Cannabis
Huzzah – Athens Georgia to Decriminalize Cannabis. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Flagship university city with fine people $35 for an ounce or...
West Georgian
What to Expect at the Suwanee Taste of BBQ Festival
Suwanee Town Center is hosting Project Green’s fundraiser the Taste of BBQ Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to sponsor children whose parents are unable to afford summer camp. All of Project Green’s profit from this event will be used to help sponsor these kids to The Back to Basics Summer Camp for Kids. This family friendly event hosts live music, fun activities and delicious foods for guests to feast on.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA CAES hosts Ag Dawg Kickoff
This Wednesday, the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) Alumni Association hosted its annual Ag Dawg Kickoff at the UGA Livestock Instruction Arena in Athens, Georgia. CAES students, faculty and staff were invited, with both free shirts and multiple food trucks, with tabling opportunities for college organizations and performances from the Redcoat Marching Band.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
Red and Black
OPINION: Georgia Guidestones were not evil, just weird
The Georgia Guidestones were a monument you may not have heard of just outside of a small town called Elberton. Known as “America’s Stonehenge,” the granite structure consisted of six granite slabs and was greater than 19 feet tall. At first glance, the granite structure resembled an ancient site, but a second, closer look would reveal that it was much newer, having been constructed in 1980.
Saturday service for Sandra Deal, celebration of life in Gainesville
A public memorial service for former First Lady Sandra Deal is set for 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon on the campus of Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. The wife of former Governor Nathan Deal died this week at the family home in Demorest, ending a battle with breast cancer that began four years ago. Sandra Deal was 80 years old.
Red and Black
Dunkin’ to celebrate new partnership with UGA athletics
The Georgia Bulldogs are approaching a new football season following their national championship win, and the popular doughnut chain, Dunkin’, has provided a sweet way to celebrate. Dunkin’ has announced a new partnership with the University of Georgia Athletics ahead of the opening game. From September 1-15, Dunkin’...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Shotgun Store, Philomath
Even though it has newer front doors, this structure fits the “shotgun” profile associated with many stores and commissaries in late-19th- and early-20th-century Georgia. The style was also commonly used for warehouses. Until I learn more, I’m identifying it as a store.
Monroe Local News
The City of Monroe, Ga. is hiring
The City of Monroe, Ga. has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Aug. 27, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee minister celebrates 10-year anniversary
Minister J. Ricardo Smith joined Browns Chapel Baptist Church in May of 2012. Ten years later, he continues to spread the Word of God and build a community of loving believers within his congregation. To Smith, Browns Chapel is a “hidden gem” of Oconee County. Christine Howard has...
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Clarke Co BOE meets in retreat
The Clarke County School Board meets in retreat today, a day-long session at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens. The Clarke County School District holds a weekend meet-and-greet session for Dr. Robbie Hooker: the former Clarke Central High School principal who is now the School Superintendent in Social Circle has been named the sole finalist for the Superintendent’s post in Athens. He will meet the public 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon at School District offices on Prince Avenue. A School Board vote to finalize Hooker’s selection as Superintendent is set for next week. He will replace retiring Clarke County School Superintendent Xernona Thomas.
wuga.org
Morning headlines: ACCPD investigates shooting in downtown Athens
Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a shooting in downtown Athens Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say the shooting happened at around 11 PM last night in the 300 block of Clayton Street. A seventeen year old male was wounded and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
flagpole.com
Two Teens Involved in Downtown Athens Shooting
A 17-year-old was hospitalized Thursday night after being shot on Clayton Street. Police arrested another 17-year-old male who they said was running away from the scene carrying a firearm. A person meeting that description was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail at 1:30 a.m. Friday on two misdemeanor gun charges and released about three hours later. Police said they’re still trying to determine his role in the shooting, if any.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Georgia QB retains starting job at Temple
Former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis has won the starting job at Temple for the second year in a row. He transferred from Athens at the start of the 2021 season. Mathis threw for 1,223 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 7 games last season for the Owls. He missed several games last season with various injuries.
