Alexandria Fire Department to Participate in “Fill the Boot” Fundraising Campaign

Alexandria, Virginia
 3 days ago

The Alexandria Fire Department (AFD) will participate in the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) “Fill the Boot” Campaign, managed by Alexandria Fire Fighters Local 2141. The campaign begins Tuesday, August 30.

Between 2015 and 2019, AFD has raised more than $230,000 for MDA, and the goal this year is to raise $50,000. Every boot drive helps families with muscular dystrophy in your community by funding research for new treatments, supporting MDA Care Centers, and sending kids to MDA Summer Camp.

This year’s campaign will be a cooperative effort between AFD on-duty personnel, Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department personnel, and off-duty volunteers, including friends and family. Volunteers will also be recruited from each of the labor groups – International Association of Fire Fighters, the Police Benevolent Association, Black Fire Service Professionals of Alexandria, and the Alexandria Professional Medics Association.

AFD crews and volunteers will be collecting donations at the following locations:

Fill the Boot Locations – Aug. 30, Sept. 1-2 and 5-7

  • Van Dorn Street/Edsall Road
  • Richmond Highway/East Glebe Road
  • King Street/Quaker Lane/Braddock Road
  • Washington Street/Slaters Lane OR King Street
  • Duke Street/Patrick Street OR Henry Street
  • Duke Street/Quaker Lane

You can also donate to this year’s fundraising campaign online.

For more information about the Fill the Boot Campaign, contact EMS Lieutenant Michael Kohrt at michael.kohrt@alexandriava.gov.

For media inquiries only, contact Senior Public Information Officer Raytevia Evans at raytevia.evans@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.5190.

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3905.

