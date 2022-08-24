SEATTLE (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame on Saturday night, giving his entire 16-minute speech in English while reflecting on his career. Suzuki became the 10th member of Seattle’s Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Jamie Moyer, Jay Buhner and Dan Wilson who had previously been honored by the club. All but Buhner were in attendance. Suzuki’s speech was one of the few times he’s spoken extensively in English in a public forum. The ceremony also included video messages from several baseball stars including Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Albert Pujols and Daisuke Matsuzaka. Baseball Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch was also in attendance. Suzuki will be eligible for induction into Cooperstown in 2025.

