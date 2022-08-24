I am writing this in support of Jason Trundy in his bid to become the Sheriff of Waldo County. I have a long history of working with Jason beginning back in 1995, when I became the Victim/Witness Advocate in the District Attorney’s Office in Belfast. If my memory serves me correctly, Jason was also hired that same year as a Corrections Officer for Waldo County.

WALDO COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO