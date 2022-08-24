ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Aug. 5-26. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 5. Joshua Kimball, 23, was issued a summons for...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 19-25. Imma Thomas, 22, of Monroe, probation violation in Monroe April 6, 2021, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Lindsey N. Milliken, 38, of Brooks, operating while license suspended or revoked in Brooks...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Strong support for Jason Trundy as Waldo County Sheriff

I’m writing to voice my support for Jason Trundy as the next Sheriff of Waldo County. I have served as the Waldo County Commissioner for District 2, including the towns of Frankfort, Jackson, Monroe, Prospect, Searsport, Swanville, Stockton Springs and Winterport, since 2009. Over the past 13 years I have been able to observe Jason’s leadership and valuable contribution to the public safety of Waldo County.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
FAIRFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to fatal Turner crash

TURNER, Maine — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Turner Friday morning. UPDATE: The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office released the names of the individuals involved in the crash Saturday. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Doughty, 38, of Poland, Maine, fell asleep while driving and crossed the center line on Auburn Road.
TURNER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Firefighters called to Cannes Beach Road electrical fire

OWLS HEAD — Shortly after 5:45 p.m., Saturday evening, a resident and a visiting caregiver were interrupted by a pounding on the door. Out of state renters of a house further down the one-lane road happened to be driving by when they spotted flames coming from the exterior of 50 Cannes Beach Road.
OWLS HEAD, ME
wabi.tv

Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
FAIRFIELD, ME
wgan.com

Maine woman arrested for drug possession

Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Two Taken To Hospital Following Central Maine Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital following an early Friday morning crash in Fairfield. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at about 7 AM, involved an SUV and a garbage truck. The newspaper article indicates that a truck driven by 33 year old John-Ryan Fitch, of South...
FAIRFIELD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jason Trudy seeks innovative ways to make Waldo County a better place for us all

I am writing this in support of Jason Trundy in his bid to become the Sheriff of Waldo County. I have a long history of working with Jason beginning back in 1995, when I became the Victim/Witness Advocate in the District Attorney’s Office in Belfast. If my memory serves me correctly, Jason was also hired that same year as a Corrections Officer for Waldo County.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Woodshed First Ever Fundraiser, Aug. 27

SEARSMONT — Waldo County Woodshed First Ever Fundraiser will be held Saturday, August 27, from 1 - 8 p.m. All afternoon, Pig roast, Chicken or Lobster, $30 per person. Music starts at 2 p.m. with Rosey Gerry and the Free Rangers. If you missed The New Orleans band Tuba...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Jail log

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 3 and 16:. Matthew L. Matson, 34, Lamoine, violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Meghan E. Babb, 40, Hermon, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault. Austin C....
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Endorsing Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board

Approximately five years ago, Doc and his wife, Haunani, bought a home next door to us in Rockport. My wife and I found this couple to be the most caring and thoughtful neighbors anyone could ever have. Both of them have worked tirelessly in the community for the benefit of Rockport.
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Newburgh man indicted after June domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newburgh man has been indicted by a Penobscot County Grand Jury after a domestic violence incident in June. Lee Baker, 51, is charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.
NEWBURGH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland police charge suspects in pistol whipping, vandalism incidents

ROCKLAND — Rockland police have charged multiple youths in connection with crimes that have occurred during the past month, according to a press release Aug. 26 on the department’s Facebook page. Police charged a juvenile with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon (Class B) and criminal threatening with...
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

ME Attorney General clears officers in 3 shootings

MAINE, USA — Police officers in three separate shootings in Lewiston, Topsham, and Pittsfield were justified in their use of deadly force, the Office of the Maine Attorney General said on Wednesday, the Bangor Daily News reports. Two of the shootings resulted in the deaths of the suspects —...
LEWISTON, ME

