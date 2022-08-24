Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Aug. 5-26. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 5. Joshua Kimball, 23, was issued a summons for...
penbaypilot.com
Traffic briefly diverted from section of Old County Road following motor vehicle crash
ROCKLAND — Three people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash, Saturday, Aug. 27. Due to the incident, a section of Old County Road between Dexter Street Extension and Limerock Street was closed to traffic for a little more than an hour, starting at approximately 2:30 p.m.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 19-25. Imma Thomas, 22, of Monroe, probation violation in Monroe April 6, 2021, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Lindsey N. Milliken, 38, of Brooks, operating while license suspended or revoked in Brooks...
penbaypilot.com
Strong support for Jason Trundy as Waldo County Sheriff
I’m writing to voice my support for Jason Trundy as the next Sheriff of Waldo County. I have served as the Waldo County Commissioner for District 2, including the towns of Frankfort, Jackson, Monroe, Prospect, Searsport, Swanville, Stockton Springs and Winterport, since 2009. Over the past 13 years I have been able to observe Jason’s leadership and valuable contribution to the public safety of Waldo County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two minors charged with assault in Fairfield incident
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Two minors were charged with aggravated assault in connection to an incident in Fairfield on Friday afternoon. Police were called to Mill Island Park in Fairfield for a report of a minor that had been assaulted by several other juveniles, according to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey Dugas.
Police respond to fatal Turner crash
TURNER, Maine — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Turner Friday morning. UPDATE: The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office released the names of the individuals involved in the crash Saturday. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Doughty, 38, of Poland, Maine, fell asleep while driving and crossed the center line on Auburn Road.
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters called to Cannes Beach Road electrical fire
OWLS HEAD — Shortly after 5:45 p.m., Saturday evening, a resident and a visiting caregiver were interrupted by a pounding on the door. Out of state renters of a house further down the one-lane road happened to be driving by when they spotted flames coming from the exterior of 50 Cannes Beach Road.
wabi.tv
Police say girl assaulted in Fairfield, taken to hospital
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say a girl was taken to a hospital after being assaulted Friday afternoon in Fairfield. It happened around noon at Mill Island Park. Police say when officers arrived, they found a female that had been assaulted by two other females. They say other juveniles took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgan.com
Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 14-21. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 14. Gerard Allen, 41, of Troy,...
Two Taken To Hospital Following Central Maine Crash
Two people were taken to the hospital following an early Friday morning crash in Fairfield. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at about 7 AM, involved an SUV and a garbage truck. The newspaper article indicates that a truck driven by 33 year old John-Ryan Fitch, of South...
penbaypilot.com
Jason Trudy seeks innovative ways to make Waldo County a better place for us all
I am writing this in support of Jason Trundy in his bid to become the Sheriff of Waldo County. I have a long history of working with Jason beginning back in 1995, when I became the Victim/Witness Advocate in the District Attorney’s Office in Belfast. If my memory serves me correctly, Jason was also hired that same year as a Corrections Officer for Waldo County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Woodshed First Ever Fundraiser, Aug. 27
SEARSMONT — Waldo County Woodshed First Ever Fundraiser will be held Saturday, August 27, from 1 - 8 p.m. All afternoon, Pig roast, Chicken or Lobster, $30 per person. Music starts at 2 p.m. with Rosey Gerry and the Free Rangers. If you missed The New Orleans band Tuba...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Jail log
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Aug. 3 and 16:. Matthew L. Matson, 34, Lamoine, violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. Meghan E. Babb, 40, Hermon, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault. Austin C....
penbaypilot.com
Endorsing Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
Approximately five years ago, Doc and his wife, Haunani, bought a home next door to us in Rockport. My wife and I found this couple to be the most caring and thoughtful neighbors anyone could ever have. Both of them have worked tirelessly in the community for the benefit of Rockport.
wabi.tv
Newburgh man indicted after June domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newburgh man has been indicted by a Penobscot County Grand Jury after a domestic violence incident in June. Lee Baker, 51, is charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.
WMTW
Police: Driver injured, thrown from vehicle in crash with waste removal truck in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Maine — A driver was injured when her seatbelt failed, throwing her from her vehicle during a crash in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department and other emergency units were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Norridgewock Road around 7:12 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived they found a...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police charge suspects in pistol whipping, vandalism incidents
ROCKLAND — Rockland police have charged multiple youths in connection with crimes that have occurred during the past month, according to a press release Aug. 26 on the department’s Facebook page. Police charged a juvenile with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon (Class B) and criminal threatening with...
wgan.com
Teen driver ejected from vehicle after seatbelt fails in Fairfield crash
Police in Fairfield say an 18-year-old was ejected from her vehicle when it was hit by a trash truck Friday morning. Police say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Norridgewock Road in front of the Circle K gas station. The trash truck hit the vehicle when it was turning...
ME Attorney General clears officers in 3 shootings
MAINE, USA — Police officers in three separate shootings in Lewiston, Topsham, and Pittsfield were justified in their use of deadly force, the Office of the Maine Attorney General said on Wednesday, the Bangor Daily News reports. Two of the shootings resulted in the deaths of the suspects —...
Comments / 0