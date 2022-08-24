Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
Gov. Wolf was right to veto a bill that would undermine the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed PA Senate Bill 573 this summer. The legislation would have “empowered poll watchers” by allowing any registered voter to serve as a poll watcher at any precinct in the state. The bill also allows candidates to request that three, rather than two, watchers observe the pre-canvassing and counting process.
OSHA to begin targeted enforcement on warehousing operations in Pa.
OHSA has launched a regional initiative for Pennsylvania, Delaware, the District of Columbia and West Virginia in an effort to protect workers and reduce injuries and illnesses in the warehousing, storage and distribution yards’ industries. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has announced that is...
Pa.’s banned plant list adding chocolate vine, 2 other invaders
Chocolate vine, wild chervil and lesser celandine have been added to the Pennsylvania noxious weed list by the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee. Noxious weeds are plants determined to pose threats to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural lands or other property. They may not be sold, transported, planted or propagated in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vote Scott Perry out of office | PennLive letters
Scott Perry has shown his hand. Perry’s allegiance is to the man at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not with the state of Pennsylvania, the Constitution, or the nation. We need to get away from partisan groups. They have people attacking the Capitol while calling themselves “patriots,” senators claiming to support or follow the Constitution who swear fealty to a man who shredded the Constitution every day he was in office, and people just inventing stuff like “AR-15s are an individual constitutional right.”
Pa. man who beat officer with a Trump flag at Jan. 6 riot sentenced to nearly 4 years
PHILADELPHIA — A Montgomery County man who beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a Trump flag during the Capitol riot was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison Friday — one of the harshest punishments imposed so far for a person accused in the Jan. 6 attack.
Rabies vaccine airdrop in Pa., other states aims to halt wildlife spread of deadly virus
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn’t...
Central Pa. boy finds finds ‘once in a lifetime’ fossil on vacation
Riley Gracely and his family were looking around the piles of dirt and gravel at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, S.C., when he saw something that looked like a tooth. The 8-year-old Lebanon, Pa., boy started digging in the soil, clay and gravel and pulled out a huge fossilized tooth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homeland Center provides quality care for its residents | PennLive letters
I have previously written about the poor care many of our elderly citizens are getting in nursing home facilities. It made me wonder if wonder if any of them really cared about their residents. I was losing hope that I would ever find a facility that truly show the kind of caring I envisioned a nursing home should be providing.
Owners closed Harrisburg pizza shops to retaliate against union efforts: employees
The staff of Knead in Harrisburg have filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board, saying that the business’ closure was retaliation against the unionizing effort. The charge claims that there were coercive statements, as well as changes in terms and conditions of employment, made after the employees...
GOP group helps Green Party in Philly to lure voters from Democrats
PHILADELPHIA — Green Party candidates seeking spots on the statewide ballot in November received a boost this summer from a group of Philadelphia-area Republicans, including one with a problematic history when it comes to elections. Billy Lanzilotti — a 24-year-old former South Philadelphia ward leader ousted this year after...
Giant Company president departing grocery chain to ‘pursue new opportunities’
Nicholas Bertram is stepping down as president of The Giant Company. The Carlisle-based company announced on Wednesday Bertram is leaving on Aug. 31 to “pursue new opportunities.” John Ruane, senior vice president, chief merchant and chief commercial officer, will serve as interim president, according to a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
California plans to phase out gas vehicles in an effort to fight climate change
California has set out to eliminate gas vehicles by 2035. Instead, the state will reportedly transition to zero-emission vehicles. The California Air Resources Board made the planned move for new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs, NBC Philadelphia reported, which will most likely change the U.S. auto market. Though, NBC Philadelphia...
Raymour & Flanigan takes over another former Wolf Furniture store
Furniture retailer, Raymour & Flanigan has opened another store in the midstate. The furniture and mattress retailer opened for business at a former Wolf’s Furniture store at 380 N. Northern Way in Springettsbury Township, York County.
Plane crash that killed central Pa. men happened during thunderstorm
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to...
Arboretum to host community event to honor beloved central Pa. educator
A beloved West Shore School District educator will be remembered Sunday at a public ceremony at the Peiffer Arboretum and Nature Preserve in New Cumberland. The late West Shore School District teacher, coach, and principal, David L. Danner, who died this year, will be honored with a plaque on the arboretum’s “Path of Leadership” for his “selfless service and outstanding leadership in the local community throughout his lifetime,” the arboretum said.
Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at War College: news report
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate Army uniform while an active duty officer and faculty member at the Army War College in Carlisle, according to a report by the Reuters news agency. The photo, taken in 2014, shows Mastriano, in what appears to be a grey...
Patients awaiting organ transplants can leave troubled central Pa. program, but keep waiting list spot
People who were awaiting kidney or liver transplants from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center can switch to a different transplant program without losing their time spent on the waiting list. Many have turned to the nearby kidney transplant program at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Penn State Health’s kidney...
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1