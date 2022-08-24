ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote Scott Perry out of office | PennLive letters

Scott Perry has shown his hand. Perry’s allegiance is to the man at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not with the state of Pennsylvania, the Constitution, or the nation. We need to get away from partisan groups. They have people attacking the Capitol while calling themselves “patriots,” senators claiming to support or follow the Constitution who swear fealty to a man who shredded the Constitution every day he was in office, and people just inventing stuff like “AR-15s are an individual constitutional right.”
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks

Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
Arboretum to host community event to honor beloved central Pa. educator

A beloved West Shore School District educator will be remembered Sunday at a public ceremony at the Peiffer Arboretum and Nature Preserve in New Cumberland. The late West Shore School District teacher, coach, and principal, David L. Danner, who died this year, will be honored with a plaque on the arboretum’s “Path of Leadership” for his “selfless service and outstanding leadership in the local community throughout his lifetime,” the arboretum said.
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
