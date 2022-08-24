Ocean State Sidelines Podcast: Welcome for PC Friar basketball player Emmitt Holt

Read full article on original website
nrinow.news
Providence Friars sign nine-year-old Pascoag boy through Team IMPACT
PROVIDENCE – A Burrillville elementary school student has signed on with the Providence College men’s soccer team, and had the chance to spend quality time with his fellow Friars this week at practices and games, as well his own birthday party. Jacoby Mercier joined the Friars through Team...
Woonsocket Call
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2. 2B_Verdugo (32). HR_Hernández (6). SB_Arozarena (24). Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T_2:24. A_34,036 (37,755).
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Athletic Hall of Fame Names Class of 2022
Above: EG Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The East Greenwich Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced its annual banquet to honor the recent class chosen to enter their hallowed halls. The 2022 banquet will take place October 2, 2022 at 2pm at the Quonset ‘O’ Club, 200...
Free Fun Friday: Seekonk Speedway Flex Tickets
Seekonk Speedway means fast-paced fun for the whole family. And it's right around the corner. Flex tickets are good for a regular admission Nascar event ($15) or a Fast Friday event ($10). They're a great value anyway, but here's your chance to score a family four-pack of flex tickets for...
thebeveragejournal.com
Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence
Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
rinewstoday.com
Uglinesss at Brown explained – David Brussat
Brown University’s new performing arts center, in the form of a stunted square pillar with flutes squatting atop a rectangular glass lobby, is almost ready for its dedication. It will be called the Lindemann Performing Arts Center, named for a billionaire family of Brown graduates and donors that has been in the news lately because of Brown’s decision to name the center for the family.
Turnto10.com
Teacher shortage hits Rhode Island schools
(WJAR) — Students in several local communities head back to school on Monday, but many of their school districts are still looking for teachers. With school starting Monday, Rhode Island’s largest school district, Providence Public Schools, was still short at least 101 teachers as of Thursday. Former Classical...
independentri.com
Local filmmaker finds inspiration at home
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wakefield native and South Kingstown High School graduate James Walsh will soon bring home a new movie he created about a family embracing a difficult past with acceptance that opens an unexpected future. Walsh, an actor and director, filmed the movie “Jimmy and Carolyn” in...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
Turnto10.com
Coventry makes switch at superintendent position
(WJAR) — North Kingstown is still searching for a permanent superintendent. One of the three finalists will not take the job and is part of a switch in leadership in Coventry. Starting October 1st, Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis will become his district's Assistant Superintendent. While his current assistant, Don...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Two Men Arraigned in Murder of Brophy-Baermann on East Side of Providence
Two men were arraigned on Friday on multiple charges including the murder of Miya Brophy Baermann in Providence in 2021. The two men facing charges are Shawn Mann, age 31, and Isiah Pinkerton, age 25. As GoLocal reported in August 2021:. Police confirmed Monday that 24-year-old Warwick native Miya Brophy-Baermann...
fallriverreporter.com
Diocese of Fall River adds more names to its list of “Credibly Accused” clergy
FALL RIVER — The Diocese of Fall River has announced today the addition of the names of two priests to its list of “Credibly Accused” clergy posted on the Diocesan website and of one religious order priest to its list of “Publicly Accused” clergy. The...
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s sign goes up at new location in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Trader Joe’s sign went up Friday at the new location in Providence. The company announced earlier this month that they’d be opening a store at 425 S. Main St. Trader Joe’s hopes to have customers shopping at the new location by the...
ABC6.com
Cranston moving into the ‘new era’ of learning with rebuilt elementary schools
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Cranston Public Schools are in the middle of some major renovations that school officials say will change the way students are taught in the classroom on a day-to-day basis. Construction on several elementary schools is currently underway, including a complete $53 million knockdown and makeover of the Garden City School.
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…
The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on lake in Burrillville
Burrillville, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory Friday on a lake in Burrillville. Both departments said that Spring Lake have blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. Blue-green algae produces toxins that can harm animals and humans. People and animals should...
3 injured in Oakland Beach assault
Multiple people were seen fighting around 10:30 p.m., police said, possibly with a golf club and a baseball bat.
newportthisweek.com
Watchdogs Question Mayflower Wind’s Sakonnet River Plan
Another wind farm turbine project has local fishermen, officials and others upset even in the early stages, especially because it will go through Rhode Island waters to power homes in Massachusetts. On Aug. 16, Mayflower Wind, which holds one of seven leases for proposed wind farms in federal waters near...
2 men shot near Providence park
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Providence Thursday evening.
