Herriman, UT

kslnewsradio.com

I-80 West closed due to Semi truck crash with fire

TOOELE COUNTY — Two semi-trucks crashed into each other near Knolls just after 2 a.m. on Friday morning. Sergeant Roden with Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said one semi was hit from behind by a second semi as they travelled westbound on I-80. They did get over to the right shoulder but then the trucks caught on fire.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Herriman police identify woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident

HERRIMAN, Utah — A woman killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on the Mountain View Corridor early Wednesday morning has been identified. Herriman City Police said that 38-year-old Stephanie Whittaker of Herriman was walking southbound on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor. She had been out jogging, according to police, on a route that was common for her to take.
HERRIMAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

School bus driver injured after bus carrying students crashes

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Nebo School District school bus carrying 45 Junior High students was involved in an accident on Friday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, at approximately 7:37 a.m., the bus was traveling eastbound on State Route 6 near Goshen, Utah. The bus reportedly...
GOSHEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One injured after altercation leads to stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY – A disturbance near the intersection of State Street and East Bryan Avenue escalated to a stabbing. Only one was injured with non-life threatening injuries. The victim drove himself to the hospital after the incident. Police suspect the altercation was caused by a neighbor dispute. An...
kslnewsradio.com

No injuries reported in “stubborn” house fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — No injuries were reported in a house fire Wednesday morning in Layton. According to Battalion Chief Jason N. Cook, of the Layton City Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 1150 N. Hill Field Road just before 7 a.m. Cook says when crews arrived...
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

North Ogden Police investigating attempted kidnapping incident

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Police in North Ogden are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred Thursday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred at a meetinghouse belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 626 E. 2600 North just before 3 p.m. According to a news release...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

BYU Police Department seeks help identifying bike thief

PROVO, Utah — The BYU Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. Surveillance footage shows someone on the BYU campus cutting cable locks and then stealing an electric scooter. The footage shows the same person returning a few hours later and stealing a mountain bike.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New park ranger program kicks off in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Park rangers will now be serving those who visit Salt Lake City’s public spaces and parks. This is part of a new park ranger program designed to strengthen the visitor experience in the public spaces of the city. On Wednesday, Salt Lake City Mayor...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Delta Airlines flight experiences turbulence, injuring three passengers

SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Airlines flight flying from Orlando to Salt Lake City hit turbulence causing a few injuries. Anthony Black, a spokesperson for the airline, says Delta flight 394 experienced mild turbulence, mid-flight, Friday afternoon. The flight was transporting a total of 143 passengers and six crew members.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Bomb threat at University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Job fairs aim to fill vacancies at local post office locations

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — For those looking for work, the U.S. Post Office may have an opening that’s perfect for you. The USPS has over 350 positions available to fill immediately in Utah. Job fairs will be held in hopes of filling some of those vacancies Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Connecting with the arts and history at the Utah Renaissance Faire

LEHI, Utah — The first thing you might have wondered if you hit the opening of the Utah Renaissance Faire today in Lehi is “what are all of these kids doing out of school?”. It’s a fair question. The kids were there as part of their schools’ education...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Work at Utah’s Forbes-named best in state employer

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — After losing people to the “Great Resignation,” Nebo School District is recruiting. Forbes named Nebo School District America’s best in state employer back in 2019, out of 80,000 employers. Spokesperson Lana Hiskey says she isn’t surprised. “One of the things we...
kslnewsradio.com

Utah students react to student debt forgiveness

SALT LAKE CITY — News of President Biden’s announcement on student loan forgiveness is making its way to students. The news is likely welcome to many recent school-goers. A study by Quote Wizard found that more than 30% of Utah students had to scrap their college plans completely due to COVID-19.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

