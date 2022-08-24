Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Related
kslnewsradio.com
I-80 West closed due to Semi truck crash with fire
TOOELE COUNTY — Two semi-trucks crashed into each other near Knolls just after 2 a.m. on Friday morning. Sergeant Roden with Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said one semi was hit from behind by a second semi as they travelled westbound on I-80. They did get over to the right shoulder but then the trucks caught on fire.
kslnewsradio.com
Herriman police identify woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident
HERRIMAN, Utah — A woman killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on the Mountain View Corridor early Wednesday morning has been identified. Herriman City Police said that 38-year-old Stephanie Whittaker of Herriman was walking southbound on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor. She had been out jogging, according to police, on a route that was common for her to take.
kslnewsradio.com
School bus driver injured after bus carrying students crashes
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Nebo School District school bus carrying 45 Junior High students was involved in an accident on Friday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, at approximately 7:37 a.m., the bus was traveling eastbound on State Route 6 near Goshen, Utah. The bus reportedly...
kslnewsradio.com
Rocky Mountain Power working on canyon power lines to mitigate wildfires
SALT LAKE CITY — A current inconvenience for drivers on SR-190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon is meant to help mitigate the risk of wildfires, in part due to canyon power lines. Officials are hoping that knowledge will help drivers be more patient as the work continues. “We’re trying to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
One injured after altercation leads to stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY – A disturbance near the intersection of State Street and East Bryan Avenue escalated to a stabbing. Only one was injured with non-life threatening injuries. The victim drove himself to the hospital after the incident. Police suspect the altercation was caused by a neighbor dispute. An...
kslnewsradio.com
No injuries reported in “stubborn” house fire in Layton
LAYTON, Utah — No injuries were reported in a house fire Wednesday morning in Layton. According to Battalion Chief Jason N. Cook, of the Layton City Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 1150 N. Hill Field Road just before 7 a.m. Cook says when crews arrived...
kslnewsradio.com
Boat ramp at Great Salt Lake State Park closed due to low water levels
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake State Park has closed its boat launch ramp due to low water levels. Devon Chavez, with the Utah Division of State Parks, says visitors to the lake can still launch their boats but will do so at their own risk. “We...
kslnewsradio.com
Man evaluated after motorhome destroyed, arson investigation continues
SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-year-old man has been hospitalized and an arson investigation by Salt Lake City police continues after a motorhome was found burning late Thursday morning. Salt Lake City Police along with social workers from the SLCPD Crisis Intervention Team, were called to a home near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
North Ogden Police investigating attempted kidnapping incident
NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Police in North Ogden are investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred Thursday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred at a meetinghouse belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 626 E. 2600 North just before 3 p.m. According to a news release...
kslnewsradio.com
BYU Police Department seeks help identifying bike thief
PROVO, Utah — The BYU Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. Surveillance footage shows someone on the BYU campus cutting cable locks and then stealing an electric scooter. The footage shows the same person returning a few hours later and stealing a mountain bike.
kslnewsradio.com
New park ranger program kicks off in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Park rangers will now be serving those who visit Salt Lake City’s public spaces and parks. This is part of a new park ranger program designed to strengthen the visitor experience in the public spaces of the city. On Wednesday, Salt Lake City Mayor...
kslnewsradio.com
Delta Airlines flight experiences turbulence, injuring three passengers
SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Airlines flight flying from Orlando to Salt Lake City hit turbulence causing a few injuries. Anthony Black, a spokesperson for the airline, says Delta flight 394 experienced mild turbulence, mid-flight, Friday afternoon. The flight was transporting a total of 143 passengers and six crew members.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
Bomb threat at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A student has been arrested in relation the bomb threat on University of Utah’s campus. By 7 a.m. this morning the Spencer Fox Eccles Business building was cleared by police and K-9 units. The reports came in at 1:12 a.m., when a student saw...
kslnewsradio.com
Job fairs aim to fill vacancies at local post office locations
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — For those looking for work, the U.S. Post Office may have an opening that’s perfect for you. The USPS has over 350 positions available to fill immediately in Utah. Job fairs will be held in hopes of filling some of those vacancies Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27.
kslnewsradio.com
Connecting with the arts and history at the Utah Renaissance Faire
LEHI, Utah — The first thing you might have wondered if you hit the opening of the Utah Renaissance Faire today in Lehi is “what are all of these kids doing out of school?”. It’s a fair question. The kids were there as part of their schools’ education...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrates 46th birthday of George, the rhinoceros
SALT LAKE CITY — George, a male southern white rhinoceros, celebrated his 46th birthday this week at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. On Thursday, the zoo announced George is the oldest male southern white rhinoceros within The Association of Zoos and Aquariums. George has more than doubled the life expectancy...
kslnewsradio.com
Work at Utah’s Forbes-named best in state employer
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — After losing people to the “Great Resignation,” Nebo School District is recruiting. Forbes named Nebo School District America’s best in state employer back in 2019, out of 80,000 employers. Spokesperson Lana Hiskey says she isn’t surprised. “One of the things we...
kslnewsradio.com
Inmates at new Utah Correctional Facility aren’t receiving their medications
SALT LAKE CITY — Inmates at the new Utah State Correctional Facility aren’t getting their necessary medications due to a new health records system that manages the medical data of all inmates. However, the new system is having an issue migrating health data from the old one. Brian...
kslnewsradio.com
Judge Memorial Catholic High School to celebrate 100 years on Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Judge Memorial Catholic High School will hold its 100-year celebration Saturday evening. The event will be held at the school campus from 4 to 9:30 p.m. It has been postponed twice before due to the pandemic. There will be live music by five different bands....
kslnewsradio.com
Utah students react to student debt forgiveness
SALT LAKE CITY — News of President Biden’s announcement on student loan forgiveness is making its way to students. The news is likely welcome to many recent school-goers. A study by Quote Wizard found that more than 30% of Utah students had to scrap their college plans completely due to COVID-19.
Comments / 0