Read full article on original website
Related
These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run
Nobody knows when the next bull market is coming, but now is the time to position your portfolio for when it does.
9to5Mac
Four features we expect to see on iPhone 14 this year
On September 7, Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 14 series. With rumors heating up, there are some features that are pretty much confirmed on these new phones. Read on as we roundup four of them that we expect to see on the iPhone 14. Max regular iPhone 14 is...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Pro with flat display again rumored for September 7 event, could be a ‘One more thing’
Apple’s September 7 event is officially on the calendar, with the tagline of “Far out.” With that date set, last-minute rumors are starting to surface, alongside additional corroboration of existing rumors. This time, a new supply chain report reiterates that the Apple Watch Pro announcement is set for the event — and it could be a big one.
Motley Fool
2 Hot Stocks Down Nearly 70% This Year That Could Set You Up for Blockbuster Growth
Twilio is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its solid position in the fast-growing cloud communications market. Matterport is stepping on the gas as it is taking advantage of the growing demand for "digital twins." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China's Meituan posts 16.4% jump in Q2 revenue, beats estimate
BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery company Meituan (3690.HK) on Friday posted a better-than-expected 16.4% rise in quarterly revenue from a year earlier, despite a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China.
Cowen Says Buy These 4 Tech Stocks Now
Cowen is forecasting big things for a handful of tech stocks, despite markets still appearing choppy.
9to5Mac
How to check who can see your iPhone location
Apple holds privacy and security as two of its core values and it has detailed resources on how to protect your devices, accounts, and personal safety. Follow along for a look at the recommended steps to check who can see your iPhone location including how to make sure no one can track you.
TikTok is like crack cocaine, according to a Wall Street research firm. A top market analyst explains how the Chinese app has displaced giants across Big Tech.
TikTok is addictive, easy to access, and provides quick hits — which prompted Bernstein to compare it to crack cocaine. A top analyst breaks it down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
CNBC
After a year-long dip, American consumer spending power will be back in 2023
Goldman Sachs expects household cash flow to reverse a year-long decline beginning right after Christmas. Gains will begin small and accelerate through the next year, making up for the recent decline in cash from federal stimulus payments, and that could help avert the recession that both the stock market and most small businesses have been fearing.
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today
Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
9to5Mac
Apple September 7 event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, latest rumors
On September 7, Apple will hold its traditional event. Although there are several products the company could be readying, two of them people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its “Far Out” September event.
Walmart’s earnings are trying to tell us something about inflation, consumer sentiment, and whether we’re headed for a recession
On Tuesday, Walmart reported that its revenue rose 8.4% in the second quarter despite fears that the pandemic and inflation-related shifts in consumer behavior would hurt sales. Americans bought less stuff and spent more on services like travel and recreation coming out of the pandemic, catching major retailers off guard...
9to5Mac
Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition
Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.
Motley Fool
This Nasdaq Stock Grew 45% Last Quarter, and It Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now
Synaptics is growing at an impressive pace thanks to its reliance on the Internet of Things market. The company is on track to sustain its impressive growth as its latest results and guidance indicate. Synaptics stock is attractive right now as it is trading at cheap multiples. You’re reading a...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Peloton plunges, Tesla stock split and GDP revision signals recession
Coverage for this event has ended. Dell revenue growth slows on strong dollar, China lockdowns. Dell Technologies Inc posted its slowest revenue growth in six quarters on Thursday as a surge in the dollar and COVID-19 flare-ups in major market China offset a jump in its enterprise-focused business. Shares of...
9to5Mac
iPhone eSIM list: Which models have it?
Curious which iPhones have eSIM support or if your current iPhone has an eSIM you can take advantage of? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone eSIM list for which models have the embedded digital SIM and which ones have dual eSIM support. iPhone has used a variety...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: AMC, Signify Health, Netflix and more
AMC — Shares of the theater chain dropped nearly 42% as investors weighed the company's new preferred share class and news that rival Cineworld was considering bankruptcy. AMC's new APE units were trading at roughly $7.50 per share, offsetting the large losses for the common stock. Bed Bath &...
9to5Mac
Lock in your iPhone trade-in price now before Apple’s iPhone 14 event
With the launch of the new iPhone 14 models coming up, previous iPhone models are about to lose value. In fact, in the past few years they have lost about 12% in value in the first month following the launch of the new iPhones and an average of 23% in the three months post-launch. That means now is the perfect time to trade in your old phone ahead of upgrading to a new model. Decluttr— 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner– offers a fast, easy, and free way to sell your old tech.
NASDAQ
Tesla shares in the limelight as 3-1 stock split kicks in
Tesla Inc's shares take center stage on Thursday after the world's most valuable automaker split its stock for the second time in as many years to woo more retail investors. Aug 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's TSLA.O shares take center stage on Thursday after the world's most valuable automaker split its stock for the second time in as many years to woo more retail investors.
Comments / 0