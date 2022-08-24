Read full article on original website
Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition
Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.
Four features we expect to see on iPhone 14 this year
On September 7, Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 14 series. With rumors heating up, there are some features that are pretty much confirmed on these new phones. Read on as we roundup four of them that we expect to see on the iPhone 14. Max regular iPhone 14 is...
Apple September 7 event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, latest rumors
On September 7, Apple will hold its traditional event. Although there are several products the company could be readying, two of them people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its “Far Out” September event.
Apple says 95% of iCloud users already have 2FA enabled ahead of Passkeys launch
With its next round of software updates coming this fall, including iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Apple will launch integrated support for the passkeys standard. The passkey standard is described as unique digital keys designed to replace the need for passwords altogether with streamlined sign in across your devices, websites, and apps.
Hands-on: First generation iPad mini disassembled and framed by GRID
As we previously covered, GRID Studios is known for recycling old Apple products and turning them into art. More specifically, the company frames disassembled products. And while some of you may already be familiar with the framed iPhone and Apple Watch, GRID now has the first framed iPad – a first generation iPad mini.
How to check who can see your iPhone location
Apple holds privacy and security as two of its core values and it has detailed resources on how to protect your devices, accounts, and personal safety. Follow along for a look at the recommended steps to check who can see your iPhone location including how to make sure no one can track you.
Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class
Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
Tim Cook still believes Apple’s greatest contribution will be in health amid new Apple Watch Series 8 release
Less than two weeks before the iPhone 14 event, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave an interview to Popular Mechanics. He talks about the company’s innovations, privacy as a fundamental human right, Steve Jobs, and more. Here are the highlights. Amid the September 7 event, where Apple will announce the...
Apple @ Work: M1 vs. M2 MacBook Air – what’s the best laptop for business customers?
US Department of Justice begins drafting antitrust lawsuit against Apple, report says
A major antitrust lawsuit could soon be headed Apple’s way in the United States. A new report from Politico today says that the Department of Justice antitrust division is in the “early stages” of drafting an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, and it hopes to “file the suit by the end of the year.”
macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 now available, here’s what’s new
MacOS 13 Ventura beta 6 is finally available to developers, a week later than the other operating system builds and two days after iOS 16 reached beta 7. Apple is now seeding a new version to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers, as it aims for an October release. It’s also been a month since the company seeded the first public beta test.
Apple Watch Pro with flat display again rumored for September 7 event, could be a ‘One more thing’
Apple’s September 7 event is officially on the calendar, with the tagline of “Far out.” With that date set, last-minute rumors are starting to surface, alongside additional corroboration of existing rumors. This time, a new supply chain report reiterates that the Apple Watch Pro announcement is set for the event — and it could be a big one.
Lock in your iPhone trade-in price now before Apple’s iPhone 14 event
With the launch of the new iPhone 14 models coming up, previous iPhone models are about to lose value. In fact, in the past few years they have lost about 12% in value in the first month following the launch of the new iPhones and an average of 23% in the three months post-launch. That means now is the perfect time to trade in your old phone ahead of upgrading to a new model. Decluttr— 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner– offers a fast, easy, and free way to sell your old tech.
iPhone Lockdown Mode can be easily detected, could make you a target
IPhone Lockdown Mode is an extreme form of security designed to protect people who might find themselves targets of state-sponsored spyware, like Pegasus. However, a privacy activist says it also makes it easy for a website to detect when someone is using it – and has demonstrated this. So...
Netflix’s new ad-supported plan rumored to cost $7 to $9
After Netflix lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers this year, the company has been desperately working on new ways to retain and gain subscribers. One of the moves is a new ad-supported plan announced in partnership with Microsoft. And while most of the details of this new plan remain unclear, it seems that the plan may be priced between $7 and $9.
Apple to begin paying out $95 million AppleCare class action settlement this month
A long-running class-action lawsuit against Apple over its AppleCare replacement policies is finally coming to an end. The class action suit targeted Apple’s policy to provide refurbished devices as replacements through AppleCare. Final approval for the $95 million settlement was granted in April, and now eligible Apple users are being notified of their payments.
Samsung smart TV owners get three months free Apple TV+ with a new limited time offer
Apple has partnered with many different companies from PlayStation to LG to Vizio to give away Apple TV+ trials, and now Samsung has stepped up to the plate too. Running today through November 28, Samsung smart TV owners can get 3 months free access to Apple TV+ …. The promotion...
DuckDuckGo email privacy service now available to all
A DuckDuckGo Email Protection service was last year launched as a limited beta, with a waiting list for those wanting to use it. The waitlist is now gone, and anyone can get access to it right away. The privacy-focused email forwarding service strips out trackers, and offers the ability to...
Unverified leak claims to show purple iPhone 14 Pro color in the wild
In two weeks, Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series. With that, we will be seeing more iPhone dummy units in the wild until the official reveal on September 7. Now, an unverified leak claims to show what the purple iPhone 14 Pro color will look like in the wild.
New Philips Hue ‘Lightguide’ bulbs leak with clever glowstick-style design
Philips Hue is set to expand its lineup of HomeKit-capable accessories, at least according to the latest leak. The company appears to be prepping three new smart lights that it brands as “Philips Hue Lightguide” and are described as offering “unique shapes to match your style.” While they look incredibly sleek, they’ll come with a high price tag.
