9to5Mac

Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition

Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on iPhone 14 this year

On September 7, Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 14 series. With rumors heating up, there are some features that are pretty much confirmed on these new phones. Read on as we roundup four of them that we expect to see on the iPhone 14. Max regular iPhone 14 is...
9to5Mac

Hands-on: First generation iPad mini disassembled and framed by GRID

As we previously covered, GRID Studios is known for recycling old Apple products and turning them into art. More specifically, the company frames disassembled products. And while some of you may already be familiar with the framed iPhone and Apple Watch, GRID now has the first framed iPad – a first generation iPad mini.
9to5Mac

How to check who can see your iPhone location

Apple holds privacy and security as two of its core values and it has detailed resources on how to protect your devices, accounts, and personal safety. Follow along for a look at the recommended steps to check who can see your iPhone location including how to make sure no one can track you.
9to5Mac

Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class

Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: M1 vs. M2 MacBook Air – what’s the best laptop for business customers?

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 now available, here’s what’s new

MacOS 13 Ventura beta 6 is finally available to developers, a week later than the other operating system builds and two days after iOS 16 reached beta 7. Apple is now seeding a new version to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers, as it aims for an October release. It’s also been a month since the company seeded the first public beta test.
9to5Mac

Lock in your iPhone trade-in price now before Apple’s iPhone 14 event

With the launch of the new iPhone 14 models coming up, previous iPhone models are about to lose value. In fact, in the past few years they have lost about 12% in value in the first month following the launch of the new iPhones and an average of 23% in the three months post-launch. That means now is the perfect time to trade in your old phone ahead of upgrading to a new model. Decluttr— 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner– offers a fast, easy, and free way to sell your old tech.
9to5Mac

iPhone Lockdown Mode can be easily detected, could make you a target

IPhone Lockdown Mode is an extreme form of security designed to protect people who might find themselves targets of state-sponsored spyware, like Pegasus. However, a privacy activist says it also makes it easy for a website to detect when someone is using it – and has demonstrated this. So...
9to5Mac

Netflix’s new ad-supported plan rumored to cost $7 to $9

After Netflix lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers this year, the company has been desperately working on new ways to retain and gain subscribers. One of the moves is a new ad-supported plan announced in partnership with Microsoft. And while most of the details of this new plan remain unclear, it seems that the plan may be priced between $7 and $9.
9to5Mac

Apple to begin paying out $95 million AppleCare class action settlement this month

A long-running class-action lawsuit against Apple over its AppleCare replacement policies is finally coming to an end. The class action suit targeted Apple’s policy to provide refurbished devices as replacements through AppleCare. Final approval for the $95 million settlement was granted in April, and now eligible Apple users are being notified of their payments.
9to5Mac

DuckDuckGo email privacy service now available to all

A DuckDuckGo Email Protection service was last year launched as a limited beta, with a waiting list for those wanting to use it. The waitlist is now gone, and anyone can get access to it right away. The privacy-focused email forwarding service strips out trackers, and offers the ability to...
9to5Mac

Unverified leak claims to show purple iPhone 14 Pro color in the wild

In two weeks, Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series. With that, we will be seeing more iPhone dummy units in the wild until the official reveal on September 7. Now, an unverified leak claims to show what the purple iPhone 14 Pro color will look like in the wild.
9to5Mac

New Philips Hue ‘Lightguide’ bulbs leak with clever glowstick-style design

Philips Hue is set to expand its lineup of HomeKit-capable accessories, at least according to the latest leak. The company appears to be prepping three new smart lights that it brands as “Philips Hue Lightguide” and are described as offering “unique shapes to match your style.” While they look incredibly sleek, they’ll come with a high price tag.
