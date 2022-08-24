Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear
There was a time when Nick Saban and Urban Meyer were two of the best head coaches in college football. But as Meyer's collegiate coaching career came and went, Saban remained on top as the best of the best. During a recent appearance on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich,...
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Steve Sarkisian on beating Alabama to silence doubters: Frankly I don't care what others say
Texas‘ game with Alabama in Week 2 looms large for the Longhorns. The Crimson Tide are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Longhorns to kick off Year Two of the Steve Sarkisian era. But how would it look if ‘Bama was to beat Texas by multiple scores in the same year the Longhorns announced its more to the SEC?
Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl
Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
Lou Holtz: Brian Kelly didn't answer one letter while head coach of Notre Dame football
Lou Holtz and Brian Kelly had different tactics while they were head coaches at Notre Dame. Holtz was all in on everything that goes with the Fighting Irish brand. Kelly liked to do things on his own terms. Both were wildly successful. Holtz won the program’s last national championship in...
Lincoln Riley Announces USC's Starting Quarterback
Lincoln Riley's starting quarterback announcement for the 2022 USC Trojans should come as no surprise to the college football world. Caleb Williams, Riley's five-star transfer from Oklahoma, will serve as the team's starting signal caller this coming season. Williams won the starting job over redshirt freshman Miller Moss, the only...
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
Look: There's A Heavy Favorite To Be First Big Ten Coach Fired
It's that time of year when college football betting odds come out. In this case, the latest odds involve the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first. At the top of the list by a wide margin is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. It's...
Kirk Herbstreit makes bold Nebraska prediction on College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit is excited for college football. Perhaps too excited. Nebraska takes on Northwestern today at 12:30 pm EST in Ireland. Prior to the game on College GameDay, Herbstreit named Nebraska as his pick to win the B1G West over Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa. Herbstreit said he feels there is...
Desmond Howard Names Biggest Threat To Alabama This Season
We're just a day away from the start of the 2022 college football season and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is ready. But he's also got a hot take on Alabama that he couldn't wait until next week to share. Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Howard asserted that Texas A&M...
College football world reacts to Nebraska’s confusing scenario in Ireland
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be opening their 2022 season a long way from home as the team will face Big Ten conference foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 to kick off the college football season. However, thanks to a local custom in Ireland, Huskers fans might think they have a huge number of fans overseas.
WATCH: New Big 12 Commish Stunned by WVU's State-of-the-Art Facilities
Brett Yormark pays a visit to Morgantown.
Alabama transfer Tommy Brown getting healthy with season opener close
The Colorado Buffaloes had an up-and-down offseason with the transfer portal. However, they were able to land a talented offensive lineman from Alabama. Yes, the Crimson Tide watched one of their own leave Tuscaloosa and come to Boulder. That player is Tommy Brown. It has been a long road for Brown so far in Colorado as he has been working his way back from a knee injury. However, on Monday, Brown got cleared to practice and expressed how important it was to stay mentally ready (h/t Nikki Edwards of Rivals). “The mental reps I got in fall camp were pretty incredible. I’m fully...
College football games today: 2022 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information,
Alabama Football: Three reasons Crimson Tide will win it all
Alabama Football is a widely held favorite to win the 2022 National Championship. Fifteen games, some filled with considerable challenges are the obstacles the Crimson Tide must overcome. It will not be easy. It never is and it shouldn’t be. Luck, primarily in the form of no serious injuries...
Herbstreit Makes Surprising Pick for Big Ten Championship
The ESPN analyst chose a team that went 3–9 last season to face his alma mater Ohio State in the championship game.
Frost Asked If He’d Consider Stepping Down From Nebraska
The Cornhuskers’ coach has no plans of removing himself from the program, despite the season-opening loss.
Alabama commit Olaus Alinen pushing for two of his HS teammates to join him at Alabama
Alabama has already begun to recruit prospects for the 2024 recruiting class. In fact, the Crimson Tide already have three hard commits for the class thus far. However, one 2023 commit, Olaus Alinen, is pushing for more to join him in Tuscaloosa. Specifically, he tagged twin brothers and high school teammates Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith in a tweet.
'Bama's Bryce Young Wastes No Time Entering Arkansas Living Rooms
This year's Walker Hayes is already interrupting college football viewing
