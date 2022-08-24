ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Announces USC's Starting Quarterback

Lincoln Riley's starting quarterback announcement for the 2022 USC Trojans should come as no surprise to the college football world. Caleb Williams, Riley's five-star transfer from Oklahoma, will serve as the team's starting signal caller this coming season. Williams won the starting job over redshirt freshman Miller Moss, the only...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gunnar Holmberg
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit makes bold Nebraska prediction on College GameDay

Kirk Herbstreit is excited for college football. Perhaps too excited. Nebraska takes on Northwestern today at 12:30 pm EST in Ireland. Prior to the game on College GameDay, Herbstreit named Nebraska as his pick to win the B1G West over Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa. Herbstreit said he feels there is...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Nebraska’s confusing scenario in Ireland

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be opening their 2022 season a long way from home as the team will face Big Ten conference foe Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 to kick off the college football season. However, thanks to a local custom in Ireland, Huskers fans might think they have a huge number of fans overseas.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Messiah College#Appalachian State#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Fbs#Fiu Gunnar Watson#Washington State Tank#Texas Tech#British#Brooks#Purdue Chase Brown
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama transfer Tommy Brown getting healthy with season opener close

The Colorado Buffaloes had an up-and-down offseason with the transfer portal. However, they were able to land a talented offensive lineman from Alabama. Yes, the Crimson Tide watched one of their own leave Tuscaloosa and come to Boulder. That player is Tommy Brown. It has been a long road for Brown so far in Colorado as he has been working his way back from a knee injury. However, on Monday, Brown got cleared to practice and expressed how important it was to stay mentally ready (h/t Nikki Edwards of Rivals). “The mental reps I got in fall camp were pretty incredible. I’m fully...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sports
Boston College
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama commit Olaus Alinen pushing for two of his HS teammates to join him at Alabama

Alabama has already begun to recruit prospects for the 2024 recruiting class. In fact, the Crimson Tide already have three hard commits for the class thus far. However, one 2023 commit, Olaus Alinen, is pushing for more to join him in Tuscaloosa. Specifically, he tagged twin brothers and high school teammates Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith in a tweet.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy