Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
Patrick Beverley Reacts to Being Traded to Lakers
The former Clipper returns to LA, but for the Lakers.
Brian Murphy: Inept Twins are unwatchable, unlikable
It should not have come to this autopsy, but here we are.
Former NBA Player Signs With New Team In Poland
Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers player Terrance Ferguson has signed with GTK Gliwice, a team in Poland.
Timberwolves Acquire Rights To Nik Stauskas
The Minnesota Timberwolves G League affiliates, the Iowa Wolves, have acquired the returning player rights to Nik Stauskas, the former 8th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Bengals 16, Rams 7 Notebook: 2 Standouts for LA in Abysmal Offensive Showing
The Rams' offense struggled mightily, but two of the team's best preseason players remained consistent.
Jenna Wenass leads Gophers into a new era
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jenna Wenaas has read 14 books since May. Some fiction, some to help hone her mental game."Managing expectations for myself. Like, if I get blocked, hey it's next point, because my team still needs me in it, type of thing," said Wenaas.The team will need her, in a new era, without the graduated All-American and two-time Big Ten player of the year, Stephanie Samedy."I kinda just want to do whatever I need to do," said Wenaas. "So I don't necessarily want to be Stephanie, but if the team needs a player like Stephanie, I definitely would like to...
Ravens mascot is carted off the field
It’s not every day your mascot is carted off the field. That’s precisely what happened before the start of the second half in the preseason finale between the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Baltimore’s mascot, Poe, was injured during halftime of the...
Time runs short for contending wannabes Giants, Twins
Two slumping teams that find their postseason hopes dwindling will open a crucial three-game series on Friday night when the
