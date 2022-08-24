ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBC Sports

Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild

James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Jenna Wenass leads Gophers into a new era

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jenna Wenaas has read 14 books since May. Some fiction, some to help hone her mental game."Managing expectations for myself. Like, if I get blocked, hey it's next point, because my team still needs me in it, type of thing," said Wenaas.The team will need her, in a new era, without the graduated All-American and two-time Big Ten player of the year, Stephanie Samedy."I kinda just want to do whatever I need to do," said Wenaas. "So I don't necessarily want to be Stephanie, but if the team needs a player like Stephanie, I definitely would like to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens mascot is carted off the field

It’s not every day your mascot is carted off the field. That’s precisely what happened before the start of the second half in the preseason finale between the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Baltimore’s mascot, Poe, was injured during halftime of the...
BALTIMORE, MD

