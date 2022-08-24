ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

wayne stewart
2d ago

so teddy tell us with your supposed control of the Senate what are you going to do. cut taxes for the rich again. that's your 1 accomplishment the last time you had control

AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
