$400M in Liquidations Daily as Bitcoin Dipped Below $20K

The total value of liquidated positions is on the rise again as the crypto market turns red once more. Bitcoin only intensified its recent price drops by slumping to just under $20,000 for the first time in about six weeks. The alternative coins suffer, too, leading to almost $400 million...
Jerome Powell Speech, Merge Updates, and Bitcoin’s Choppy Price Action: The Week’s Crypto Recap

Despite failing to produce any meaningful development in terms of price, the cryptocurrency market was particularly choppy and indecisive over the past week. The past seven days were relatively unproductive in the cryptocurrency markets – at least in terms of price development, but this doesn’t mean there wasn’t volatility. The total capitalization seems to be hanging by a thread slightly above the coveted mark of $1 trillion.
Short-Term Signs of Worry for Bitcoin as BTC Miners Balance Turns Negative

Bitcoin’s price might be headed in for more pain in the short term, but will it be a buying opportunity?. Bitcoin’s price has failed to overcome the critical resistance level at $25,000 and has since retraced to where it currently trades at $21,500. Since August 15th, the cryptocurrency...
Coinbase Launches cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token Ahead of Merge

CbETH is not meant to track the price of Ethereum, the company clarified. Coinbase has announced plans to add support for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) on the Ethereum network. The cryptocurrency exchange is allowing customers who stake ETH to receive a liquid representation of their staked-ETH – Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH.
Ethereum Foundation Announces Official Date for the Merge

The Merge will be completed a few days after the Bellatrix upgrade kicks off the final countdown in the first week of September. The Ethereum Foundation has confirmed that the long-awaited Merge is expected to come sooner than previously expected. “Following years of hard work, Ethereum’s proof-of-stake upgrade is finally...
ETH Rallies on Merge Updates, But is $2,000 in Sight? (Ethereum Price Analysis)

After the DXY index rebounded off the support at 104, the crypto market entered a correction phase. In the past few days, Ethereum experienced an uptrend after touching $1,523 on August 20 and rallied today as new updates on the Merge were announced. Can the bulls reclaim $2,000?. Technical Analysis.
Whales Moving ETH to Exchanges as the Merge Approaches

Top non-exchange Ethereum addresses have reduced their ETH exposure by approximately 11% in the past three months. Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm is closing in. Yesterday, the Ethereum foundation revealed that the Merge might even take place sooner than previously expected. According to the blog post, the...
FTX Ventures Will Not Merge With Alameda Research, SBF Says

Sam Bankman-Fried said the speculation that FTX Ventures and Alameda Research will unite is a “big misrepresentation.”. The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX – Sam Bankman-Fried – said the venture capital arm of his company (FTX Ventures) will not merge with the principal trading firm Alameda Research.
KuCoin Survey Says India Has 115 Million Crypto Investors

Demographic analysis indicates that the investor profile is predominantly youthful, as 39% of them are in 18-30 years. Early this week, KuCoin released a survey regarding the new developments in India’s blockchain and crypto space – Into The Cryptoverse Report India, which revealed the number of crypto investors in the country to be in the range of 115 million as of June 2022.
Bitcoin Volatility Amplifies as Fed Chair Speaks at Jackson Hole

The Fed remains committed to reigning in inflation, even if at some “unfortunate costs.”. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell spoke about FOMC’s future goals at the annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. He said that FOMC’s overarching directive remains to bring inflation back down to 2%, which “will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time.”
Massa: Unleashing Autonomous Smart Contracts

Every decentralized blockchain network has three core features – scalability, decentralization, and security. But there is a widespread belief that blockchain developers must forgo one component to accommodate the other two at any given time, thus raising the question, which feature should be sacrificed? This theorem is widely known as the Blockchain Trilemma.
