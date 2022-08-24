The 20 companies and agencies computer science students most want to work for

Google ranked number one in the Universum ranking for computer science students. Brandon Wade/Reuters

Universum published its annual ranking of where US students want to work.

Students were asked to select ideal employers they want to work for.

Google ranked number one in the 2022 ranking for computer science students.

Universum, an employer branding specialist, published its annual ranking of the employers that US students most want to land a job at. For the 2022 list for computer science students, the highest share named Google as an ideal employer they want to work for.

That put the tech giant as number one in the list for computer science students, followed by tech giants Apple and Microsoft. These three companies made up the top three last year as well for the computer science student ranking. Google not only ranked number one for the computer science student list this year, but was also number one in this year's US list for business students.

To create this ranking, Universum asked students to choose the five employers they "most want to work for." The results come from a Universum student survey conducted from October 2021 to April 2022.

Below are the 20 ideal employers among computer science students. This list , and other rankings, can be found on Universum.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

20. Valve: 5.14% of computer science students chose the game and hardware company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 33

Change from 2021 rank: Up 13

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

19. Intel: 5.60% of computer science students chose the technology and semiconductor company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 18

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

Joshua Roberts/Reuters

18. National Security Agency (NSA): 6.38% of computer science students chose the intelligence agency as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 19

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

17. The Walt Disney Company: 6.42% of computer science students chose the entertainment company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 16

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

16. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI): 6.52% of computer science students chose the law enforcement agency as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 17

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

15. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA): 7.51% of computer science students chose the agency as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 12

Change from 2021 rank: Down 3

Steve Marcus/Reuters

14. IBM: 7.62% of computer science students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 13

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

13. Riot Games: 7.84% of computer science students chose the gaming company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 15

Change from 2021 rank: Up 2

Steve Nesius/Reuters

12. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA): 8.18% of computer science students chose the space agency as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 11

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

Mike Blake/Reuters

11. Nvidia: 8.65% of computer science students chose the computer graphics company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 14

Change from 2021 rank: Up 3

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

10. Nintendo: 10.55% of computer science students chose the video game company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 7

Change from 2021 rank: Down 3

Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

9. Spotify: 10.77% of computer science students chose the music streaming company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 9

Change from 2021 rank: No change

Stephen Lam/Reuters

8. Facebook: 14.24% of computer science students chose the social media company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 8

Change from 2021 rank: No change

Veronica G. Cardenas/Reuters

7. SpaceX: 14.47% of computer science students chose the spacecraft company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 6

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

6. Netflix: 16.00% of computer science students chose the streaming company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 10

Change from 2021 rank: Up 4

Mike Blake/Reuters

5. Tesla: 18.49% of computer science students chose the electric car company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 4

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

Mike Segar/Reuters

4. Amazon: 20.97% of computer science students chose the e-commerce and tech giant as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 5

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

3. Microsoft: 29.80% of computer science students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 3

Change from 2021 rank: No change

Ya Daming/VCG via Getty Images

2. Apple: 34.39% of computer science students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 2

Change from 2021 rank: No change

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

1. Google: 43.66% of computer science students chose the tech giant as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 1

Change from 2021 rank: No change