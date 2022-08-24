ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The 20 companies and agencies computer science students most want to work for

By Madison Hoff
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Google ranked number one in the Universum ranking for computer science students.

Brandon Wade/Reuters

  • Universum published its annual ranking of where US students want to work.
  • Students were asked to select ideal employers they want to work for.
  • Google ranked number one in the 2022 ranking for computer science students.

Universum, an employer branding specialist, published its annual ranking of the employers that US students most want to land a job at. For the 2022 list for computer science students, the highest share named Google as an ideal employer they want to work for.

That put the tech giant as number one in the list for computer science students, followed by tech giants Apple and Microsoft. These three companies made up the top three last year as well for the computer science student ranking. Google not only ranked number one for the computer science student list this year, but was also number one in this year's US list for business students.

To create this ranking, Universum asked students to choose the five employers they "most want to work for." The results come from a Universum student survey conducted from October 2021 to April 2022.

Below are the 20 ideal employers among computer science students. This list , and other rankings, can be found on Universum.

20. Valve: 5.14% of computer science students chose the game and hardware company as one of their top ideal employers.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 33

Change from 2021 rank: Up 13

19. Intel: 5.60% of computer science students chose the technology and semiconductor company as one of their top ideal employers.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 18

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

18. National Security Agency (NSA): 6.38% of computer science students chose the intelligence agency as one of their top ideal employers.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 19

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

17. The Walt Disney Company: 6.42% of computer science students chose the entertainment company as one of their top ideal employers.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 16

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

16. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI): 6.52% of computer science students chose the law enforcement agency as one of their top ideal employers.

ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 17

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

15. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA): 7.51% of computer science students chose the agency as one of their top ideal employers.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 12

Change from 2021 rank: Down 3

14. IBM: 7.62% of computer science students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.

Steve Marcus/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 13

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

13. Riot Games: 7.84% of computer science students chose the gaming company as one of their top ideal employers.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 15

Change from 2021 rank: Up 2

12. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA): 8.18% of computer science students chose the space agency as one of their top ideal employers.

Steve Nesius/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 11

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

11. Nvidia: 8.65% of computer science students chose the computer graphics company as one of their top ideal employers.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 14

Change from 2021 rank: Up 3

10. Nintendo: 10.55% of computer science students chose the video game company as one of their top ideal employers.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 7

Change from 2021 rank: Down 3

9. Spotify: 10.77% of computer science students chose the music streaming company as one of their top ideal employers.

Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 9

Change from 2021 rank: No change

8. Facebook: 14.24% of computer science students chose the social media company as one of their top ideal employers.

Stephen Lam/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 8

Change from 2021 rank: No change

7. SpaceX: 14.47% of computer science students chose the spacecraft company as one of their top ideal employers.

Veronica G. Cardenas/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 6

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

6. Netflix: 16.00% of computer science students chose the streaming company as one of their top ideal employers.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 10

Change from 2021 rank: Up 4

5. Tesla: 18.49% of computer science students chose the electric car company as one of their top ideal employers.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 4

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

4. Amazon: 20.97% of computer science students chose the e-commerce and tech giant as one of their top ideal employers.

Mike Segar/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 5

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

3. Microsoft: 29.80% of computer science students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 3

Change from 2021 rank: No change

2. Apple: 34.39% of computer science students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.

Ya Daming/VCG via Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 2

Change from 2021 rank: No change

1. Google: 43.66% of computer science students chose the tech giant as one of their top ideal employers.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 1

Change from 2021 rank: No change

Community Policy