The 20 employers engineering students most want to work for

Universum released its annual list of ideal employers according to US students.

SpaceX ranked at the top of the list for engineering students.

A few automobile companies also made up the top 20, such as Toyota.

Universum, an employer branding specialist, just published its annual list of the most attractive employers according to US students.

Overall, 49,197 students were asked about their top five ideal employers and about other things related to work, including career preferences. Survey collection was from October 2021 to April 2022.

Based on their responses, a high share of engineering students want to work at SpaceX and Tesla. Not only did SpaceX and Tesla continue being the top two this year as they were last year for this student ranking, but the top five were all the same employers as last year for the engineering student list. Different tech companies and automakers also made the top 20.

The following are the employers that made up the top 20 for the engineering student list. More about the results and the full list can be found on Universum .

20. Intel: 4.94% of engineering students chose the technology and semiconductor company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 22

Change from 2021 rank: Up 2

19. BMW Group: 5.07% of engineering students chose the automobile manufacturer as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 26

Change from 2021 rank: Up 7

18. GE - General Electric: 5.28% of engineering students chose this employer as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 18

Change from 2021 rank: No change

17. Department of Defense (DOD): 5.70% of engineering students chose the government department as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 13

Change from 2021 rank: Down 4

16. Amazon: 5.91% of engineering students chose the e-commerce and tech giant as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 10

Change from 2021 rank: Down 6

15. Boston Dynamics: 5.94% of engineering students chose the robotics company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 16

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

14. The Walt Disney Company: 5.99% of engineering students chose the entertainment company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 11

Change from 2021 rank: Down 3

13. Ford Motor Company: 6.38% of engineering students chose the automobile company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 20

Change from 2021 rank: Up 7

12. Toyota: 6.54% of engineering students chose the automotive company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 21

Change from 2021 rank: Up 9

11. General Motors: 6.74% of engineering students chose the automotive company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 17

Change from 2021 rank: Up 6

10. Raytheon Technologies: 6.99% of engineering students chose the aerospace and defense company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 12

Change from 2021 rank: Up 2

9. Northrop Grumman: 8.07% of engineering students chose the defense company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 9

Change from 2021 rank: No change

8. Microsoft: 8.20% of engineering students chose the tech giant as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 8

Change from 2021 rank: No change

7. Google: 12.11% of engineering students chose the tech giant as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 6

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

6. Apple: 12.90% of engineering students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 7

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

5. Boeing: 15.04% of engineering students chose the aerospace company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 5

Change from 2021 rank: No change

4. Lockheed Martin: 17.42% of engineering students chose the aerospace company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 4

Change from 2021 rank: No change

3. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA): 17.81% of engineering students chose the space agency as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 3

Change from 2021 rank: No change

2. Tesla: 21.81% of engineering students chose the electric car company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 2

Change from 2021 rank: No change

1. SpaceX: 24.73% of engineering students chose the spacecraft company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 1

Change from 2021 rank: No change