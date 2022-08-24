The 20 employers business students most want to work for

Apple was the second most attractive company for business students on the US list for 2022. Stephen Lam/Reuters

Universum released its annual ranking of where US students want to end up getting a job.

Business students said they're particularly interested in being able to work at Google and Apple.

Accounting firms PwC, Ernst & Young, and Deloitte also made up the top 20 for 2022.

Employer branding expert Universum just published its 2022 lists of the companies and various employers that US students want to work at — whether that be for internships or after graduation.

Students of all class years were asked to choose five employers that they wish to work for in the survey from Universum. Among business students, a high share think of Google as an ideal place to work compared to other companies and agencies. Just under 20% (18.54%) of business students named this company as a place they want to work for.

Other kinds of employers outside of tech also were part of the top 20. This includes clothing company Patagonia which ranked 20th, moving down eight spots from 2021. Goldman Sachs moved up four places coming in fifth in this year's ranking for business students.

The following are the 20 most attractive employers among business students. The complete ranking is available on Universum .

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

20. Patagonia: 4.18% of business students chose the clothing company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 12

Change from 2021 rank: Down 8

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

19. Marriott International: 4.26% of business students chose the lodging company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 25

Change from 2021 rank: Up 6

Carlo Allegri/Reuters

18. Bank of America: 4.52% of business students chose the financial company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 17

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

Jack Taylor/stringer/Getty Images

17. PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers): 4.54% of business students chose the firm known as one of the Big Four accounting firms as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 22

Change from 2021 rank: Up 5

Joe Skipper/Reuters

16. SpaceX: 4.64% of business students chose the spacecraft company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 16

Change from 2021 rank: No change

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

15. EY (Ernst & Young): 4.67% of business students chose the firm known as one of the Big Four accounting firms as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 18

Change from 2021 rank: Up 3

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

14. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI): 4.88% of business students chose the law enforcement agency as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 14

Change from 2021 rank: No change

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

13. Morgan Stanley: 5.72% of business students chose the financial services firm as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 15

Change from 2021 rank: Up 2

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

12. Deloitte: 6.83% of business students chose the firm known as one of the Big Four accounting firms as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 13

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

11. Microsoft: 8.53% of business students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 11

Change from 2021 rank: No change

Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo/Reuters

10. Amazon: 9.52% of business students chose the e-commerce and tech giant as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 6

Change from 2021 rank: Down 4

Brendan McDermid/File Photo/Reuters

9. Spotify: 9.81% of business students chose the music streaming company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 10

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

Mike Segar/Reuters

8. Nike: 10.34% of business students chose the footwear and athletic apparel company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 7

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

7. Tesla: 10.80% of business students chose the electric car company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 3

Change from 2021 rank: Down 4

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

6. Netflix: 10.86% of business students chose the streaming company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 8

Change from 2021 rank: Up 2

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

5. Goldman Sachs: 10.93% of business students chose the investment banking company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 9

Change from 2021 rank: Up 4

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

4. The Walt Disney Company: 12.58% of business students chose the entrainment company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 5

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

Stephanie Keith/File Photo/Reuters

3. JPMorgan: 13.31% of business students chose the financial services company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 4

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

Apple was the second most attractive company for business students on the US list for 2022. Stephen Lam/Reuters

2. Apple: 16.30% of business students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 2

Change from 2021 rank: No change

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

1. Google: 18.54% of business students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.

Rank in 2021: 1

Change from 2021 rank: No change