The 20 employers business students most want to work for

By Madison Hoff
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Apple was the second most attractive company for business students on the US list for 2022.

Stephen Lam/Reuters

  • Universum released its annual ranking of where US students want to end up getting a job.
  • Business students said they're particularly interested in being able to work at Google and Apple.
  • Accounting firms PwC, Ernst & Young, and Deloitte also made up the top 20 for 2022.

Employer branding expert Universum just published its 2022 lists of the companies and various employers that US students want to work at — whether that be for internships or after graduation.

Students of all class years were asked to choose five employers that they wish to work for in the survey from Universum. Among business students, a high share think of Google as an ideal place to work compared to other companies and agencies. Just under 20% (18.54%) of business students named this company as a place they want to work for.

Other kinds of employers outside of tech also were part of the top 20. This includes clothing company Patagonia which ranked 20th, moving down eight spots from 2021. Goldman Sachs moved up four places coming in fifth in this year's ranking for business students.

The following are the 20 most attractive employers among business students. The complete ranking is available on Universum .

20. Patagonia: 4.18% of business students chose the clothing company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo0RN_0hTLtxYW00

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 12

Change from 2021 rank: Down 8

19. Marriott International: 4.26% of business students chose the lodging company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyNYB_0hTLtxYW00

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 25

Change from 2021 rank: Up 6

18. Bank of America: 4.52% of business students chose the financial company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbK8V_0hTLtxYW00

Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 17

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

17. PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers): 4.54% of business students chose the firm known as one of the Big Four accounting firms as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EyOu_0hTLtxYW00

Jack Taylor/stringer/Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 22

Change from 2021 rank: Up 5

16. SpaceX: 4.64% of business students chose the spacecraft company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oz9wP_0hTLtxYW00

Joe Skipper/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 16

Change from 2021 rank: No change

15. EY (Ernst & Young): 4.67% of business students chose the firm known as one of the Big Four accounting firms as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfmQq_0hTLtxYW00

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 18

Change from 2021 rank: Up 3

14. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI): 4.88% of business students chose the law enforcement agency as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Cw3v_0hTLtxYW00

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 14

Change from 2021 rank: No change

13. Morgan Stanley: 5.72% of business students chose the financial services firm as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldTxK_0hTLtxYW00

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 15

Change from 2021 rank: Up 2

12. Deloitte: 6.83% of business students chose the firm known as one of the Big Four accounting firms as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlgRN_0hTLtxYW00

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 13

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

11. Microsoft: 8.53% of business students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCB2y_0hTLtxYW00

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 11

Change from 2021 rank: No change

10. Amazon: 9.52% of business students chose the e-commerce and tech giant as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GM0WB_0hTLtxYW00

Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 6

Change from 2021 rank: Down 4

9. Spotify: 9.81% of business students chose the music streaming company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxU46_0hTLtxYW00

Brendan McDermid/File Photo/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 10

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

8. Nike: 10.34% of business students chose the footwear and athletic apparel company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7Y8I_0hTLtxYW00

Mike Segar/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 7

Change from 2021 rank: Down 1

7. Tesla: 10.80% of business students chose the electric car company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eU5mD_0hTLtxYW00

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 3

Change from 2021 rank: Down 4

6. Netflix: 10.86% of business students chose the streaming company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVmH8_0hTLtxYW00

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 8

Change from 2021 rank: Up 2

5. Goldman Sachs: 10.93% of business students chose the investment banking company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXMJQ_0hTLtxYW00

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 9

Change from 2021 rank: Up 4

4. The Walt Disney Company: 12.58% of business students chose the entrainment company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bv16Q_0hTLtxYW00

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 5

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

3. JPMorgan: 13.31% of business students chose the financial services company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sIO1_0hTLtxYW00

Stephanie Keith/File Photo/Reuters

Rank in 2021: 4

Change from 2021 rank: Up 1

2. Apple: 16.30% of business students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.
Rank in 2021: 2

Change from 2021 rank: No change

1. Google: 18.54% of business students chose the tech company as one of their top ideal employers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNi9P_0hTLtxYW00

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rank in 2021: 1

Change from 2021 rank: No change

