Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest
Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
One hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An individual is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say it happened on Thursday shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Reusens Rd at Maple Ridge Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by...
79-year-old endangered woman missing in Lynchburg found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. The Lynchburg Police Department says Frances Carter has been found safe. The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking public help in locating a 79-year-old woman believed to be in danger. We’re told Frances Carter, 79, was last seen at her home on Thursday at about 8...
State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash,. The crash occurred Saturday morning at 3:37 on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County. Detectives said a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off...
Two men found guilty on drug distribution charges in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A federal judge found two men who brought drugs into the Hill City guilty. Law enforcement leaders held a news conference on Friday after the trial for Ricky Abner and Charay Trent. They said that the two were responsible for distributing 500 kilograms of cocaine in Lynchburg.
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion
ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that the football game wasn’t the only thing Virginia Tech loss on Friday night in Norfolk. The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University. “The university is working...
Special salute to fallen Vietnam hero in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 1,083 consecutive Monument Terrace Troop Rally wasn’t just another weekly gathering – it was a final salute to Vietnam Veteran Bob Sherman, who we’re told did not have a proper funeral after he died in January. “About half the people down here...
Umbrella needed! We turn stormier for the rest of Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – We got the holiday weekend off to a pretty good start with the weather on Saturday! The pattern turns more active starting today. Look for the chance for showers and/or storms to increase by midday and you could get soaked at any point through the afternoon and early evening.
Cougars fall short to the Staunton Storm
COVINGTON, Va. – Staunton Storm brought the fire to Covington on Friday night. The Storm kept Covington driving, and the Cougars made some impressive defensive plays, but they fell short. The Storm was victorious, with a final score of 40-7.
Renovations underway at TAP’s Covington Clothing Closet
COVINGTON, Va. – Inside Total Action for Progress’ Covington Office are dozens of racks of clothing waiting to be taken home by someone who is in need. The Covington Clothing Closet offers free clothes, shoes, and household items to people who need them. “To be a part of...
Roanoke Labor Day weekend parade returns after two-year pause
ROANOKE, Va. – A Labor Day weekend parade is back after being paused for two-years with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Unions from across the area joined together for a march down Campbell St. downtown to celebrate the everyday American working man and woman. Chuck Simpson, Vice President for Western Virginia...
Local business co-owner competes against Bobby Flay on Food Network
ROANOKE, Va. – A local business is in the national spotlight. The co-owner of RND Coffee made an appearance on the Food Network on Thursday night, competing against Bobby Flay. Quincy Randolph was a chef by trade before opening the coffee shop with his brother, Steffon. This wasn’t his...
Lord Botetourt shuts out Blacksburg
BOTETOURT, Va. – LB was looking to find their footing after facing a tough opponent last week. Lord Botetourt came with the energy and didn’t fall short on Friday night. The final score was 70-0, with LB snagging the W.
Tony Elliott victorious in Cavaliers opener vs. Richmond
Charlottesville, Va. – Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia opened the Tony Elliott coaching era with a 34-17 victory against Richmond in the season-opener for both. Armstrong hit Lavel Davis Jr. on a 56-yard touchdown for the Cavaliers’ first score and Perris Jones for 11 yards. He also became the school’s total offense leader on a career-long 64-yard scoring run. Savon Smith scored on an 8-yard run and caught a 5-yard pass from Maryland transfer Reece Udinski for the Spiders’ touchdowns.
‘Battle of the Lantern’: Appomattox faces off against Rustburg
RUSTBURG, Va. – 18 miles separate Appomattox County High and Rustburg High – they’re basically neighbors, so when they get together, it’s another backyard brawl. For the last seven years, this has Appomattox has kept the lantern safe at their school, but Rustburg is under new management. Burt Torrence is in his second year as head coach, and things are trending in the right direction for the Red Devils.
Alleghany Mountaineers beat out Bath Chargers under Friday night lights
BATH COUNTY, Va. – Jake Phillips made a return to Bath County. That’s big news, but Alleghany was all hands on deck to try and overshadow all of that with a 2-0 start to the Mountie season. Friday night’s final score was 54-13 with the Mountaineers taking home...
Hidden Valley victorious over William Byrd
CAVE SPRING, Va. – Fake-out plays and impressive passes made for a tight game under the Friday night Lights. The Hidden Valley Titans came out on top against the William Byrd Terriers, 39-36.
William Fleming loses on home turf against Albermarle
ROANOKE, Va. – Under the Friday night lights at William Fleming, and the Colonials went up early in the game. Albermarle was persistent in the game, which paid off in the end. Albermarle shut out Fleming with a 33-17 final score.
Celebrate National Food Bank Day by donating to a local food pantry
Friday, Sept. 2 is National Food Bank Day. This is a great excuse to give back. Southwest Virginia is filled with food banks that are in desperate need of help. Some of those include Feeding Southwest Virginia, Elliston Food Pantry, The Agape Center and the Salem Roanoke County Food Pantry.
‘All together, we will’: Rivalry teams come together after game, show unity ahead of school system merger
COVINGTON, Va. – As the school year progresses, the end of an era for the Alleghany Mountaineers and the Covington Cougars continues to creep closer. While the rivalry is deep-rooted for many in the area after years of Mountie versus Cougar faceoffs, it was clear to see the unity between the two rival teams on Thursday night, according to a release by the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools.
