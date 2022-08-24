RUSTBURG, Va. – 18 miles separate Appomattox County High and Rustburg High – they’re basically neighbors, so when they get together, it’s another backyard brawl. For the last seven years, this has Appomattox has kept the lantern safe at their school, but Rustburg is under new management. Burt Torrence is in his second year as head coach, and things are trending in the right direction for the Red Devils.

RUSTBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO