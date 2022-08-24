ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 onscreen couples who are best friends in real life

By Talia Lakritz
 3 days ago
Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden attend a screening of "A League Of Their Own."

  • Some celebrity friendships lend themselves to strong chemistry as couples onscreen.
  • Longtime friends Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden play secret lovers in "A League of Their Own."
  • Frequent collaborators Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara played a married couple on "Schitt's Creek."
Longtime friends Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden play lovers in "A League of Their Own."
Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden.

Jacobson and Carden met 15 years ago at an Upright Citizens Brigade improv class and became close friends. In the Amazon Prime Video TV adaptation of the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own," the two play clandestine lovers on the Rockford Peaches baseball team.

"It was just two friends that were working with an intimacy coordinator and French-kissing a bunch," Carden told Glamour magazine of filming romantic scenes together. "I just remember on set in Pittsburgh being like, Wow, we've kissed every day this week. Like, that's what we do now."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have been friends for almost 20 years, and played a married couple in "Revolutionary Road."
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Winslet and DiCaprio formed a close bond while filming the 1997 blockbuster hit "Titanic." Years later, they played a married couple in the 2008 drama "Revolutionary Road," for which Winslet won a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama.

"He's my friend, my really close friend," Winslet told The Guardian in 2021 . "We're bonded for life."

"(500) Days of Summer" costars Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt became friends on the set of the 2001 indie film "Manic."
Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Deschanel and Gordon-Levitt's onscreen chemistry as romantic leads in "(500) Days of Summer" prompted speculation that the two were dating , but Gordon-Levitt shut down the rumors in a 2012 interview with Playboy magazine.

"It's awkward when people say that," he said. "Whatever. Zooey and I just think it's funny. It is funny. We've been friends for 10 years. She loves movies, music and art, and she's incredibly knowledgeable about that stuff."

Charlotte Ritchie told i News that she and "Feel Good" love interest Mae Martin have an "extremely close" friendship that "makes the story stronger and the characters deeper."
Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie.

Ritchie and Martin first met in Edinburgh in 2012 through mutual friends. Martin told Autostraddle in 2020 about writing some of her inside jokes with Ritchie into "Feel Good."

"Charlotte is a friend of mine and we'd been in LA together and she'd been doing this deep American accent as a joke," Martin said. "I knew I wanted to get it in there and make her do it. She nailed it so much. That was a really hard scene to get through because I was laughing so hard."

Best friends Natasha Lyonne and Cleo DuVall played love interests in "But I'm A Cheerleader" and reunited as an onscreen couple in "The Intervention."
Clea DuVall and Natasha Lyonne.

DuVall and Lyonne met through their shared agent, and formed a close friendship that made acting together feel natural and easy, DuVall told the Criterion Collection .

"We could do no wrong together," she said of working with Lyonne in "But I'm A Cheerleader." "Every take felt good and right because we were so present with each other in a way that I can't say I've been with very many actors in my career. That feeling came back when Natasha was in the first movie I directed ["The Intervention"]. We played girlfriends, and it was that same kind of easy, lived-in feeling. Even in the scenes that were more challenging it felt like there was something there that doesn't happen all the time."

Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara have collaborated many times over their 40-year friendship, most recently as Johnny and Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek."
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

Levy and O'Hara first met as comedians at Second City in the 1970s. They went on to play a married couple in "Best in Show" in 2000 and exes in "A Mighty Wind" in 2003.

"You're lucky to work with friends, and I think it's nice to see friends together," O'Hara told Buzzfeed . "I like knowing when people know each other and have a history; that comes across on screen. I think it's fun for people to see. It is for me."

Jennifer Aniston's "Wanderlust" costar Paul Rudd is "a dear friend."
Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd.

Aniston and Rudd first met when they co-starred in the 1998 movie "The Object of My Affection" Insider's Kim Renfro reported . They remained close friends, working together again when Rudd joined the "Friends" cast as the side character Mike Hannigan in 2002.

They played an on-screen couple once again in the 2012 movie "Wanderlust" (which also starred Aniston's now-ex-husband Justin Theroux).

"I love him. He is a dear friend," Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter while talking about working with Rudd again . "We just have a true affection for each other and I just feel honored any time I get to work with him."

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have remained good friends since starring together in "Ocean's Eleven," and reunited as an onscreen couple in "Ticket to Paradise."
Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Roberts and Clooney played love interests in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven" and 2004's "Ocean's Twelve." They appeared together in "Money Monster" in 2016, and most recently played a  divorced couple trying to convince their daughter out of getting married in the new film "Ticket To Paradise."

"What a relief we're not Hollywood friends," Roberts told People magazine in 2016 . "I just said to him an hour ago, 'Thank God we really do like each other, or we'd be in hell.'"

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby's characters fall in love in "Our Flag Means Death," but the actors' friendship goes way back.
Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi.

Darby and Waititi met at the Edinburgh Comedy Festival in 2003, and worked together on "Flight of the Conchords" and "What We Do in the Shadows" before starring together in "Our Flag Means Death."

"Despite a long friendship we haven't been on screen together that much, going against each other like that," Darby told Hype . "It was a fun journey for both of us."

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney were internet friends before they co-created the TV show "Catastrophe" and starred as the leading couple.
Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan.

Horgan and Delaney met through Twitter and became writing partners and co-stars on their show "Catastrophe."

"I think it's easier with a friend once you get the first one out of the way," Horgan said of filming romantic scenes together. "With friends, you can say 'My thigh hurt.' Or you could say, 'Could you please move weight on me?' Or you could say, 'Do you mind if I get a towel to dry myself off?'"

"Harry Potter" stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were such close friends that they dreaded kissing each other in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yr6ll_0hTLtqNR00
Watson and Grint grew up together on the set of "Harry Potter," making their kissing scene in "Deathly Hallows" an uncomfortable experience.

"The only good side to it was the fact that we were both in the same boat," Watson told MTV News in 2009 . "We were both just like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe we have to do this. This is so awkward. Really awkward.' So I could take comfort in the fact that Rupert felt the same way."

Read the original article on Insider

