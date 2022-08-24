ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With new contract, Nick Saban again tops list of 12 highest-paid college football coaches for 2022

By Scott Davis
 3 days ago

Nick Saban is once again the highest-paid college football coach.

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • Nick Saban agreed to a $93 million extension that makes him the highest-paid coach in college football.
  • Saban's new extension tops Kirby Smart, who had previously set the high mark.
  • Via 24/7 Sports , here are the top 12 highest-paid coaches in college football.
12. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan — $7.05 million
Jim Harbaugh.

Carlos Osorio/AP Images

Years with school: 7

Record with school: 61-24

Championships with school (conference/national): 1/0

One thing to know: According to reports, Harbaugh's contract was re-worked, and he has a base salary of $655,000, with additional compensation worth over $6.3 million for 2022.

11. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss — $7.25 million
Lane Kiffin.

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Years with school: 2

Record with school: 15-8

Championships with school (conference/national): 0

One thing to know: Kiffin signed a contract in December that promises $100,000 raises each season.

10. Mario Cristobal, Miami — $8 million
Mario Cristobal.

Lynne Sladky/AP Images

Years with school: none

Record with school: 0-0

Championships with school (conference/national): 0

One thing to know: The Hurricanes really wanted Cristobal — they reportedly paid Oregon a $9 million buyout, then gave him a 10-year, $80 million contract.

9. Dabo Swinney, Clemson — $8.3 million
Dabo Swinney.

David J. Phillip/AP

Years with school: 14

Record with school: 150-36

Championships with school (conference/national): 7/2

One thing to know: Swinney and the Tigers will be looking to get back atop the ACC after a six-year run of winning the conference ended last year.

8. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M — $9 million
Jimbo Fisher.

L.G. Patterson/AP Images

Years with school: 4

Record with school: 34-14

Championships with school (conference/national): 0

One thing to know: Good things could be in store for Fisher and Texas A&M, which had the highest graded recruiting class in 2022.

7. David Shaw, Stanford — $9.25 million
David Shaw.

Young Kwak/AP Images

Years with school: 11

Record with school: 93-45

Championships with school (conference/national): 3/0

One thing to know: Shaw's contract is a bit of a guess — tax filings in 2019 showed Shaw made $8.9 million. 24/7 Sports reported that Shaw has not had a pay reduction since, so his salary is likely in the neighborhood of $9.25 million.

T4. Ryan Day, Ohio State — $9.5 million
Ryan Day.

Noah K. Murray/AP Images

Years with school: 4

Record with school: 34-4

Championships with school (conference/national): 2/0

One thing to know: Day has been a resounding success in taking over for Urban Meyer and had his contract extended to 2028.

T4. Mel Tucker, Michigan State — $9.5 million
Mel Tucker.

Darron Cummings/AP Images

Years with school: 2

Record with school: 13-7

Championships with school (conference/national): 0

One thing to know: Tucker is well-compensated enough to afford an incredible recruiting man-cave at his home, which Insider's Cork Gaines got to tour .

T4. Brian Kelly, LSU — $9.5 million
Brian Kelly.

Gerald Herbert/AP Images

Years with school: 0

Record with school: 0-0

Championships with school (conference/national): 0

One thing to know: Last November, Kelly joked that it would take a "fairy godmother" dropping a $250 million contract in his lap to leave Notre Dame. But a 10-year, $95 million contract from LSU — per LSU Wire — was apparently enough.

3. Lincoln Riley, USC — $10 million
Lincoln Riley.

Damian Dovarganes/AP Images

Years with school: 0

Record with school: 0

Championships with school (conference/national): 0

One thing to know: Since USC is private, the exact details of Riley's contract are unknown, but the LA Times reported speculation that it was worth $110 million.

2. Kirby Smart, Georgia — $10.25 million
Kirby Smart.

Brett Davis/AP Images

Years with school: 6

Record with school: 66-15

Championships with school (conference/national): 1/1

One thing to know: After a national championship, Georgia rewarded Smart with an extension that runs through 2031 and will pay him $12.25 million in the final year.

1. Nick Saban, Alabama — $10.7 million
Nick Saban.

Vasha Hunt/AP Imagres

Years with school: 15

Record with school: 183-25

Championships with school (conference/national): 8/6

One thing to know: Not to be outdone, Saban and Alabama agreed to a $93 million extension that will pay him about $500,000 more than Kirby this year and $12.7 million in 2029, before Kirby gets that figure in 2031.

Read the original article on Insider

