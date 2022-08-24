Helicopter crash kills state trooper, sheriff's deputy in rural Tennessee

A helicopter crash left a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a Marion County Sheriff's deputy dead on Tuesday, officials said.

The Bell 206 helicopter crashed into a wooded area on Aetna Mountain near the small, southeastern Tennessee town of Whiteside, after striking a power line around 4 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Officials prepare for a news conference in Whiteside, Tenn., after a fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday. Carmen Nesbitt, AP

Marion County Mayor David Jackson identified the deputy who died in the crash as Detective Matt Blansett. Blansett also served as a county commissioner. Jackson said his heart goes out to Blansett's family.

"II just can't imagine what they're going through," Jackson told The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Officials did not immediately identify the trooper killed.

"It's a tough day for us," THP Capt. Travis Plotzer said at a news conference Tuesday evening. "While the investigation is ongoing, please give the families their privacy."

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the crash.

