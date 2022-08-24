ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helicopter crash kills state trooper, sheriff's deputy in rural Tennessee

By Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

A helicopter crash left a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a Marion County Sheriff's deputy dead on Tuesday, officials said.

The Bell 206 helicopter crashed into a wooded area on Aetna Mountain near the small, southeastern Tennessee town of Whiteside, after striking a power line around 4 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Officials prepare for a news conference in Whiteside, Tenn., after a fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday. Carmen Nesbitt, AP

Marion County Mayor David Jackson identified the deputy who died in the crash as Detective Matt Blansett. Blansett also served as a county commissioner. Jackson said his heart goes out to Blansett's family.

"II just can't imagine what they're going through," Jackson told The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Officials did not immediately identify the trooper killed.

"It's a tough day for us," THP Capt. Travis Plotzer said at a news conference Tuesday evening. "While the investigation is ongoing, please give the families their privacy."

WILDFIRES IN US: 2 firefighting helicopter pilots die in Idaho; thousands ordered to evacuate near Yosemite

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the crash.

OHIO HELICOPTER CRASH: Medical helicopter crashes into power lines while responding to fatal car accident

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Helicopter crash kills state trooper, sheriff's deputy in rural Tennessee

Comments / 23

magichalo1
3d ago

Prayers for the families and friends of these two people that chose careers to protect and serve their communities. May God shine his loving light on all concerned letting them know that he is always present in their lives. 🙏🙏

Reply(1)
5
Plumb Joy
3d ago

Condolences for sure. No comment on this specific incident but know that more cops per Capita die from their own reckless and not at fault driving including civilian occupants than there are civilians driving dying in car accidents.

Reply
2
 

