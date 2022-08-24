ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Mail carrier dies after being attacked by five dogs in rural Florida, authorities say

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

A U.S. Postal Service carrier in rural Florida was killed after being attacked by five dogs when her vehicle broke down, authorities say.

In a news conference , the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced that 61-year-old Pamela Jane Rock died in the hospital Monday a day after a vicious attack that saw several neighbors – and the animals' owners – try to fend off the dogs.

"One neighbor brought his firearm along and fired several shots in the air in an attempt to disrupt the attack," Putnam County Sheriff's spokesman Joseph Wells said at the news conference. "That was unsuccessful."

Rock was attacked near Palatka, a small Florida city 45 miles from Jacksonville.

When police arrived at the scene Sunday, they found the dogs behind a fence and Rock bleeding. t, Officers applied tourniquets to stem the loss of blood, but during the drive to the hospital, Rock went into cardiac arrest. She died the next day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbuTd_0hTLthg800
Vicious dogs are seen behind a cage. Five dogs attacked and killed a U.S. Postal Service carrier in rural Florida Sunday when her vehicle became stranded. Putnam County Sheriff's Office

A local statute says owners may be held liable if they know their dogs are dangerous but fail to exercise due caution, Wells said. But the dogs were behind a fence and escaped, and the owner had cooperated with earlier calls to animal control.

Failed rescue attempt: Beluga whale that captured worldwide attention in France is euthanized

"We believe there have been other calls for service regarding these dogs," Wells said. The dogs will be seized and will be euthanized. No further information about the dogs, including size or breed, was released.

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of our employee," the U.S. Postal Service said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her co-workers at this time."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mail carrier dies after being attacked by five dogs in rural Florida, authorities say

Comments / 60

Gerry L Moore
3d ago

The owner should go to jail for what his dogs did they killed a woman here in Florida I have been told by law enforcement you are responsible for what your dogs do.

Reply
36
Ironside556
3d ago

I have 5 dogs, 1 Doberman, 2 American Bullies, a Pitbull/Boxer mix and a Yellow lab. All of my dominant breed dogs wouldn't attack anyone if they got out. This owner needs to be held accountable for raising vicious dogs.

Reply(5)
23
Patsy Benson
3d ago

So sad and preventable. The dog owner should be prosecuted to the fullest. May this poor worker RIP.

Reply
26
Related
NBC News

A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
Outsider.com

Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report

Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Bossip

F’n Florida: 61-Year-Old Mail Woman Mauled To Death By 5 Previously-Reported Dogs

There are a lot of harrowing and horrifying ways to die but this has got to be somewhere near the top of the list. According to DailyMail, a 61-year-old mail woman named Pamela Rock was bitten, ripped, and chewed to death by a pack of vicious neighborhood dogs. Rock’s mail delivery vehicle broke down in the street in Putnam County, Florida when the canines escaped their pen and attacked.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Palatka, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palatka, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#U S Postal Service#Putnam County Sheriff
CBS Philly

Authorities: Elderly woman dies days after badly beaten by daughter with broomstick

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman is facing charges after she is accused of badly beating her 83-year-old mother with a broomstick. Her mother later died. Loretta Barr, 65, is facing aggravated manslaughter and assault charges. Gloucester County officials say the incident happened at an apartment in Washington Township on the 2200 block of Woodmont Circle. Investigators say Barr badly beat her mother with a broomstick, hitting her several times on her side and on her head on Aug. 6. Eyewitness News spoke with several neighbors who say they've been kept in the dark and have been trying to figure out what happened...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Outsider.com

Drone Captures Footage of Moment Florida Man Attacked By 12-Foot Alligator in Lake

Oldsmar firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde recently survived an attack from a 12-foot alligator on Lake Thonotosassa, and the drone footage from the incident has been released. La Verde was filming a promotional video of himself swimming while preparing for a triathlon. The drone footage shows the lake from above and La Verde swimming. Directly in front of him, the alligator motors in his direction. Then, a slight struggle, and La Verde swims back to shore.
OLDSMAR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LADbible

Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cop Fired for Punching Pregnant Woman in Head Is Back on the Job

A San Antonio cop fired in 2019 after dashcam footage showed her punch a handcuffed pregnant woman in the head at least seven times, reportedly has her job back. Officer Elizabeth Montoya returned to the force on Wednesday, according to KSAT, which reported that Montoya, an eight-year veteran at the time of her dismissal, was reinstated by a third-party arbitrator. At a hearing in March, Montoya testified the blows were “compliance strikes” to get Kimberly Esparza, who was then six months pregnant, “to stop kicking me and to follow my instructions.” Montoya had stopped Esparza to search her for drugs, according to KSAT. San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said in a statement that local officials were “disappointed with the arbitrator’s decision,” and that the city “clearly established” that Montoya’s “conduct was not in keeping with the standards established by SAPD.”Read it at KSAT
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

584K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy