At 25, Maxwell Frost could be first Gen Z member elected to Congress

Maxwell Frost, a Democrat, is running for the U.S. House to represent Florida's 10th Congressional District. Provided

Progressive activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost, one of the first members of Gen Z to run for Congress, has won his Democratic primary in the Sunshine State.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun control activist, won his party's nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 10th Congressional District and defeated nine other Democrats, including state Sen. Randolph Bracy and former U.S. Reps. Corrine Brown and Alan Grayson.

Frost will face off against Republican Army veteran Calvin Wimbish in November for the Orlando-based seat.

"Today's election is proof that Central Florida's working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more," Frost said in a statement. "I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, cashiers, and other members of this vibrant community who supported this campaign."

Frost just qualifies for the age requirement to serve in the U.S. House. Twenty-five is the youngest age permissible by the Constitution.

This year's midterms mark the first election in which Gen Z members can run for congressional office. The Pew Research Center considers anyone born between 1997 and 2012 to be Gen Z.

The former March for Our Lives national organizing director and ACLU activist is endorsed by names including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, along with the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

He campaigned on progressive issues including Medicare for All, an end to gun violence, transforming the criminal justice system and an end to the climate crisis.

