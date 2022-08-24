ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Baysox Come Up Short in Comeback Bid on Tuesday

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
 3 days ago
BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox fell behind early on Tuesday evening, and were never able to recover, as they dropped their series opener with the Altoona Curve 7-5. Bowie pitchers walked eight batters, and they allowed four of those batters to score.

Altoona landed the largest blow in the first inning when Malcolm Nunez lifted a three-run home run to left field. Chayce McDermott (L, 0-1) walked four batters and allowed six total runs, including a two-run home run to Endy Rodriguez in the third, and another run driven in by Nunez on a sacrifice fly. Only lasting 4 1/3 innings, McDermott has managed just 7 2/3 innings in his Double-A career, while walking 10 batters, allowing five home runs, and 14 runs.

Credit: Bowie Baysox

Bowie got scoreless work in relief by Jake Prizina and Adam Stauffer to help the effort, and Easton Lucas followed with a scoreless eighth inning, but allowed another run on a sacrifice fly to Blake Sabol in the ninth. It was the first run that Lucas had allowed since June.

Altoona would have seen a stronger start from Quinn Priester had the defense been able to follow him. Priester (W, 2-3) allowed five runs in just over five innings, but only one run was earned.

Cesar Prieto collected an RBI double in the third inning to get Bowie moving, and he resumed in the fifth inning when he smacked an RBI single to make it 6-2. With the bases loaded and two outs in the frame, Toby Welk lined a double to the left field corner to plate two runs, but Cody Roberts was thrown out a home plate trying to score from first base.

Following an RBI single in the sixth inning by Connor Norby that brought Bowie within a run, the tap shut off. Bowie stranded the tying run at third base in the sixth, and they did not collect a base hit for the rest of the night.

The combination of Nick Dombkowski, Kyle Nicolas, JC Flowers, and Tyler Samaniego (Sv, 10) held Bowie scoreless.

The loss pushes Bowie out of first place in the Southwest Division, as their overall record falls to 56-59, and 29-17 in the second half. Bowie and Altoona will continue their series on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

