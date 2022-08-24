ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, LA

houmatimes.com

Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian

On August 25, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a serious injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The crash ultimately claimed the life of a pedestrian whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
