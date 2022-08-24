Read full article on original website
Abilene's Impact the Cure walk set for Oct. 1, to kick off Memorial Hospital's 100th
ABILENE—The 12th annual Impact the Cure event is Oct. 1, and this year will have some changes from past events. For 2022, the event will be solely the two mile Fun Walk and it will be held in Old Abilene Town as the kick-off to the community celebration of the 100th birthday for Memorial Hospital.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 27
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anguish, Brandon Alan; 30; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Bolen, David...
Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
Vandals cause $1.2K in damage to Salina’s Bill Burke Park
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for those responsible for $1,200 worth of vandalism to Bill Burke Park. The Salina Police Department says on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to Bill Burke Park at 1501 E Crawford St. in Salina with reports of damage to property. An...
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Clay Center police: Man going door-to-door thought to be scammer
From the Clay Center Kansas Police Department Facebook page:. There is a white male, approx. 5'8", short brown hair, clean shaven, possibly wearing a black shirt w/2 Cs (one inside the other) on his left breast area. Possibly wearing khaki pants today. Possible vehicle is a dark colored sedan. He is going door to door claiming to work for various telecommunication companies and offering a better deal. He is asking to see people's current bills so he can offer a better deal. He talks people into paying him a down payment to start the service.
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
Police officer makes Salina mom proud
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
Cement truck overturns south of Salina
An overturned cement truck south of Salina caused some traffic delays on Thursday.
Police Seek Hit & Run Driver
A Hit and Run on Mulberry and Santa Fe leaves damage but no injury. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reports to KSAL News: at 1:00pm on Wednesday the 24th in the 300 block of S Santa Fe and Mulberry a driver was stopped at the stop light when an older white 4 door vehicle rear ended the 2007 Toyota Avalon.
Saline County reopens S. Simpson Road
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department announced this morning that S. Simpson Road between E. Magnolia Road and E. Crawford Street is now open to through traffic. That portion of S. Simpson Road was closed on May 6 due to a federally funded project to improve the S. Simpson Road right-of-way.
Owner of South Hutchinson used car lot ordered to make repairs
SOUTH HUTCHINSON – A nuisance case that the City of South Hutchinson says has been ongoing for more than a year may be heading towards a resolution. According to a release from the city, the municipal court ruled against property owner, Jack Adrian, for failing to take any substantive action on the property and handed down a $1,100 fine along with the threat of daily fines and potential incarceration if he did not take immediate steps to mitigate the nuisance.
Prochaska earns World Record Cantaloupe title
Tony Prochaska, of Simpson, does it again, this time weighing in a World Record Colossal Cantaloupe on Wednesday afternoon at 76.12 pounds. It was recorded on an official Kansas certified scale provided by Solomon Valley Home Center. Prochaska says he still has four more to pick after this one but ...
Bethany College raises more than $11M; announces strategic plan
LINDSBORG - Bethany College topped $11 million in gifts and pledges, as it ended its fiscal year on June 30, but its efforts won't stop there. During a gathering last week, Bethany College President Elizabeth Mauch told faculty, staff, and board of trustees members of a new five-year strategic plan - Path to Your Purpose - that will focus on fundraising and student experience in three areas:
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 25-26
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jeremiah Bisio, Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, Arrested 8/25.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 20-26
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: AGUIRRE, DANIEL MARSHALL; 42: Enterprise. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: BERNDT, BRADLEY...
Police warn of overdoses involving fentanyl at Kan. high school
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Riley County Police Department has posted a warning on their social media accounts, letting the community know of an increase in overdoses presumably due to fake pills. RCPD said authorities have responded to four overdoses in the last week, with two of them involving juveniles,...
This Day in Weather History: Tornado hits Lincolnville in 1941
In 2017, the worst and costliest natural disaster in Texas history began, when Category 4 Hurricane Harvey struck the Southeast Texas Coast late that evening. Harvey made landfall very close to Rockport with winds around 130 mph that destroyed, and in many cases leveled, countless structures. Worst of all, Harvey stalled and for 4 days inundated Southeast Texas with hideously historic rainfall. Many areas in and around Houston were overwhelmed by 3.5 to 4.5 FEET of rain, most occurring on the 26th and 27th. The phenomenal 51.88 inches measured at Cedar Bayou set a record for the continental U.S. Harvey caused around $125 billion damage.
Riley County COVID Update: 8/24/22
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 87 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Riley County between Aug. 13 and Aug. 19. The incidence rate is 117.2, putting Riley County back into the HIGH incidence category, one week after the county had dipped into the substantial category for the first time in almost two months. Ascension Via Christi was said to be caring for two COVID-19 positive patients as of Wednesday, including a patient in the ICU on a ventilator.
