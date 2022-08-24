ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Athens-Clarke County

Available pets at the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services are posted to https://www.accgov.com/257/Available-Pets. Daily, by appointment only from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Call 706-613-3540 for an appointment. If you get a voicemail please leave a message. Anyone interested in meeting a pet or walking through the Adoption Center must make an...
ATHENS, GA
Shooting in McDonough Thursday afternoon leaves 3 injured

McDONOUGH — Three people were shot at the Project Verte warehouse, 250 Declaration Drive in McDonough, Thursday afternoon. Henry County Police Capt. Randy Lee said two victims were taken to a local hospital. The third was treated and released at the scene.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Arrest made in Thursday shooting at Project Verte

McDONOUGH — Henry County Police have announced an arrest in the Thursday afternnon shooting at Project Verte in McDonough. Jasmine Hollis, 23, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She remains in the Henry County Jail.
MCDONOUGH, GA
