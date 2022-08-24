Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Athens-Clarke County
Available pets at the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services are posted to https://www.accgov.com/257/Available-Pets. Daily, by appointment only from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Call 706-613-3540 for an appointment. If you get a voicemail please leave a message. Anyone interested in meeting a pet or walking through the Adoption Center must make an...
Henry County Daily Herald
UGA-led training prepares citizens to identify, report nature’s foreign invaders
TIFTON — The University of Georgia’s Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health offers a unique opportunity for anyone interested in helping to preserve the state’s native ecology with its Georgia First Detectors Program. The next training for the program will be held at the Okefenokee National...
Henry County Daily Herald
Shooting in McDonough Thursday afternoon leaves 3 injured
McDONOUGH — Three people were shot at the Project Verte warehouse, 250 Declaration Drive in McDonough, Thursday afternoon. Henry County Police Capt. Randy Lee said two victims were taken to a local hospital. The third was treated and released at the scene.
Henry County Daily Herald
Arrest made in Thursday shooting at Project Verte
McDONOUGH — Henry County Police have announced an arrest in the Thursday afternnon shooting at Project Verte in McDonough. Jasmine Hollis, 23, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. She remains in the Henry County Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County Daily Herald
Joint Development Authority finalizes land acquisition for Rivian project
MONROE — All 44 parcels of land needed for development of the Rivian Automotive assembly and battery plant have been acquired by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. All told, the JDA spent more than $90.5 million to acquire the 1,918 acres for the...
Comments / 0