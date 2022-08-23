Read full article on original website
Lamont says Connecticut is in good shape to handle economic slowdown
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state is in good financial shape to weather any possible economic slowdown caused by the interest rate increases predicted on Friday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Lamont said his administration has already planned for a slowdown of the economy, “which is why I...
In Connecticut, rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the U.S., leaving renters with few options
It’s no surprise Connecticut’s rental market is competitive. But just how competitive is it?. Connecticut has the lowest rental vacancy rate of any state in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just 2.1% of Connecticut’s rental housing was empty during the second quarter...
Drought turns parts of Connecticut into a natural disaster area
For Hannah Tripp, these past two years of farming have been a “tale of two seasons.”. Last year, rain left her fields filled with standing water and eroded her planting beds. This year, she said, “before this rain we got on Monday, it was a dust bowl.”. “Our...
For one rape survivor, new abortion bans bring back old, painful memories
SANTA FE, N.M. — This summer, when Elaine heard the news stories about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who'd become pregnant as a result of rape and had to travel out of state for an abortion, it was hard to look away. "I knew it was coming," she said....
Gov. Charlie Baker visits Springfield's Union Station, discusses development of east-west rail
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker joined U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D - Massachusetts, and other officials at Union Station in Springfield on Tuesday to talk about the proposed east-west rail, which would connect eastern Massachusetts to central and western Massachusetts by Amtrak. Baker rode in Amtrak's “Theatre Car” from South Station...
New York opens licensing process for retail cannabis, those impacted by prohibition are first in line
New York state has begun the application process for licenses to run retail cannabis stores, nearly one and half years after the drug became legal for adult recreational purposes. New York has a different approach than other states that have legalized marijuana, and is emphasizing social and economic equity. The...
