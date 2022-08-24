ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more

When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
GREENVILLE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star Trentyn Flowers confirms six visits

At No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and with more than two dozen offers in his hands, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) small forward Trentyn Flowers seems due for a list cut. On the other hand, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, an admitted Duke basketball fan, might be waiting for the ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
BlueDevilCountry

Three scheduled Duke-UNC games per year?

One logical way to boost annual ratings is by scheduling more of what the people want most. And it's been no secret over the years that fans worldwide crave the UNC-Duke basketball rivalry, which rarely fails in producing thrilling finishes and drama galore. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels square off ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Jones
Person
Jeff Hafley
Person
Dave Doeren
WRAL News

#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville

Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
ROLESVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 2

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 2!. Up next: at Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County) East Chapel Hill (0-2): Lost to Cedar Ridge, 8-6 Up next: vs. Carrboro. Carrboro (1-1): Beat Graham (Alamance County), 14-6.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Takeaways, Beatty's big night power Middle Creek past Garner

Cary, N.C. — Middle Creek’s defense consistently forced Garner into turnovers, and junior running back Michael Beatty ran for four touchdowns as the Mustangs topped the visiting Trojans, 55-21 on Friday. With the win, Middle Creek (#19 HSOT East) improved to 2-0, while Garner dropped to 0-2. Garner...
GARNER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Unc#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Duke#Wake Forest#Acc Preseason Player
gopack.com

Russ and Cara McLauchlan Make $1M Donation to Baseball Enhancement Fund

The future continues to be bright for fans of #Pack9, as Russ and Cara McLauchlan have committed $1 million to the Baseball Enhancement Fund. This is the fifth major commitment announced for the project that will impact NC State baseball's competitive future, while also significantly enhancing the spectator experience. "We...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

80 nominees named for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest

The North Carolina Chamber announced Thursday the 80 nominees for its “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Online voting also began Thursday in the third annual contest, which spotlights the state’s manufacturing industry. The 2022 contest will recognize two winners: One for businesses with fewer than 100...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers

Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy