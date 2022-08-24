Read full article on original website
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
Five-star Trentyn Flowers confirms six visits
At No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and with more than two dozen offers in his hands, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) small forward Trentyn Flowers seems due for a list cut. On the other hand, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, an admitted Duke basketball fan, might be waiting for the ...
UNC football opener will be played as scheduled despite Florida A&M eligibility issues
FAMU would’ve lost $450,000 in liquidated damages if it called off the game this week. Instead, the game will go on as scheduled and the Rattlers could be down as many as 20 players.
UNC football opener vs Florida A&M more than a game — it’ll be a celebration of HBCUs
UNC will pay FAMU $450,000 to be its opponent. As part of bringing the Rattlers to Chapel Hill for the first time, Mack Brown said he told AD Bubba Cunningham to make sure they could bring their acclaimed band, the Marching 100s.
Three scheduled Duke-UNC games per year?
One logical way to boost annual ratings is by scheduling more of what the people want most. And it's been no secret over the years that fans worldwide crave the UNC-Duke basketball rivalry, which rarely fails in producing thrilling finishes and drama galore. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels square off ...
WITN
Former ECU coach and player Ruffin McNeill speaks about return to campus as a visitor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday night we heard from Mike Houston and Dave Doeren about N.C. State Special Assistant to the Head Coach Ruffin McNeill making his return to Dowdy-Ficklen stadium as a visitor next week. Coach Ruff spoke Friday morning about the emotions, memories as a Pirate player and...
WITN
Houston and Doeren speak about Ruffin McNeill ahead of coach’s return to ECU as visitor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ruffin McNeill is the Special Assistant to Head Coach Dave Doeren at N.C. State. The former East Carolina defensive back and head football coach will make his return to campus as a visitor next Saturday. It’s the first time he comes to Dowdy-Ficklen as a foe with the Wolfpack.
Analysis: Evaluating UNC's latest commits, WR Paul Billups and LB Amare Campbell
An appetizer for North Carolina's season opener came Wednesday when a pair of targets announced their commitments to the Tar Heels. Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch receiver Paul Billups picked North Carolina during a ceremony at his school in the afternoon, and few hours later Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed linebacker Amare Campbell announced his commitment.
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
#2 East Forsyth dominates in 47-0 road win over #1 Rolesville
Rolesville, N.C. — East Forsyth went on the road, dominated from start to finish and walked away with a statement win with its 47-0 victory over Rolesville Friday night. The Eagles, ranked #2 in the HSOT West Top 25, never had any trouble against the Rams, ranked #1 in the HSOT East Top 25. In fact, East Forsyth (2-0) did all of its scoring before halftime, forcing a running clock in the process.
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 2
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 2!. Up next: at Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County) East Chapel Hill (0-2): Lost to Cedar Ridge, 8-6 Up next: vs. Carrboro. Carrboro (1-1): Beat Graham (Alamance County), 14-6.
Takeaways, Beatty's big night power Middle Creek past Garner
Cary, N.C. — Middle Creek’s defense consistently forced Garner into turnovers, and junior running back Michael Beatty ran for four touchdowns as the Mustangs topped the visiting Trojans, 55-21 on Friday. With the win, Middle Creek (#19 HSOT East) improved to 2-0, while Garner dropped to 0-2. Garner...
gopack.com
Russ and Cara McLauchlan Make $1M Donation to Baseball Enhancement Fund
The future continues to be bright for fans of #Pack9, as Russ and Cara McLauchlan have committed $1 million to the Baseball Enhancement Fund. This is the fifth major commitment announced for the project that will impact NC State baseball's competitive future, while also significantly enhancing the spectator experience. "We...
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
'Heartbroken': Par Golf center to close for new development, housing
Raleigh's oldest golf center will make way for a commercial and residential community with hundreds of apartments and single-family homes.
80 nominees named for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
The North Carolina Chamber announced Thursday the 80 nominees for its “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. Online voting also began Thursday in the third annual contest, which spotlights the state’s manufacturing industry. The 2022 contest will recognize two winners: One for businesses with fewer than 100...
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
chapelboro.com
Alcohol Law Enforcement Charges 1 UNC Student; Photo Sparks Social Media Outrage
Alcohol Law Enforcement agents with the state division charged a UNC student in Chapel Hill Thursday night for purchasing alcohol with a fake ID — before a photo of the incident sparked confusion and criticism on social media. A statement from the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to Chapelboro on...
PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
cbs17
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
