Read full article on original website
Related
Real home: Extended kitchen/garden room has the flavour of Italy
When it comes to life’s more stressful events, arranging a wedding and buying a house are both up there. But David and Andrew Harrison-Colley did both in the space of a few weeks, with a spur-of-the-moment offer on their flat just before they flew off to get married. However,...
A sweet package to tear open with your teeth
There is nothing classy about the way I rip open a chocolate package. I’m like a bear finding a sockeye salmon in a fisher’s bag on the riverbank. So it was that returning from holiday I saw a Pierre Marcolini parcel kept shut with far too much tape for my liking. The suitcases in the hall were ignored as I went at it in a Hitchcock frenzy and a letter opener.
Comments / 0