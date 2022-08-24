ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man charged in fatal apartment shooting

HARTFORD — Police say a man who shot two people, one fatally, has been apprehended more than two weeks after the crimes occurred. Benjamin White, 35, was taken into custody Thursday by the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Hartford Police Emergency Response Team, according to police. He has been charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $2 million.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New London man caught with ‘ghost gun’ after fight

NEW LONDON — A city man was arrested Friday night after he was caught with a “ghost gun,” according to police. Officers responded to a Connecticut Avenue residence around 9:30 p.m. for a reported disturbance, New London Police Capt. Matthew Galante said. Police found two men fighting,...
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man charged in Hamden gas station shooting, robbery

HAMDEN — Police say a New Haven resident has been arrested for shooting another man in the leg at a gas station last month during a robbery. Samuel Tate was charged on a warrant Thursday with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, Hamden police said. The 22-year-old was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Second man arrested in Hartford deadly double shooting of sleeping women in apartment, police say

HARTFORD — Police have made a second arrest in the February shooting of two sleeping women, one of whom died. Ty-Jeir McCray, 19, of Prospect Street in Vernon, was arrested on a warrant Thursday at state Superior Court in Hartford, where he was scheduled to appear on unrelated charges, police said. He was charged with murder; murder during the commission of a felony; first-degree assault with a firearm and first-degree robbery, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumbull, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Trumbull, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Defendant wanted after fleeing Hartford courtroom, police say

HARTFORD — A manhunt is underway for a man who ran out of a Hartford courtroom — shoeless — during a hearing early Thursday afternoon, state police said. State police said they’re looking for Marico Ellis, 24, of Hartford. He fled state Superior Court in Hartford on Lafayette Street during a court proceeding shortly after noon, troopers said. He was wearing a black shirt and pants and had no shoes on.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk woman’s charges dropped, accused of stabbing man in eye with his cane

STAMFORD — The state dropped a felony assault charge against a Norwalk woman accused of stabbing a man in the eye with a cane. Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Moran said on Thursday that the state would nolle the first-degree assault charge against Heidi Johnson, citing a 2017 evaluation that determined the 56-year-old was “incompetent” and could not be restored to competency to face trial.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Man suspected in Trumbull mall robbery arrested

TRUMBULL — Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull mall’s JCPenney store Thursday afternoon. Howayne Mcintosh, 35, of Bridgeport, was also wanted for a June shoplifting incident at the mall’s Target store, according to police. Mcintosh was allegedly spotted hiding merchandise under...
TRUMBULL, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Holden
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop

EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police officer justified for shooting fleeing driver, report shows

BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Vernon police: 2 hospitalized in Hartford Turnpike motorcycle crash

VERNON — Two people were injured Saturday in a crash between a motor cycle and a motor vehicle, police said.They were taken to area hospitals. Vernon police said the crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. near 220 Hartford Turnpike. The two people on the motorcycle were injured and sent to hospitals, police said.
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Train Station#Sexual Assault#Police#Violent Crime#State#Superior Court
Register Citizen

Video shows accused Manchester mall shooter arriving and fleeing on CT bus

MANCHESTER — Security camera footage shows the man police say shot a mall security guard fleeing the scene about an hour later on a Connecticut public transit bus. The state Department of Transportation has released video footage from the CTtransit buses that Manchester police said Richard LaPlante, 30, took to and from The Shoppes at Buckland Hills last Friday.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop

NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Register Citizen

Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest

FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests

EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
EAST HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Police identify Bridgeport pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have released the identity of a city man killed last weekend in what police said was a hit-and-run motor crash. Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was killed as 76-year-old Michael E. Crocker. Bridgeport police were notified of a hit-and-run crash near a gas station...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Manchester police seek two suspects in shots-fired incident

MANCHESTER — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two people they suspect were involved in a shots-fired incident Thursday afternoon. Manchester police said officers responded to the area of Spruce and Bissell streets for a report of gunfire shortly after 3:30 p.m. They didn’t find any victims or suspects.
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park

NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy