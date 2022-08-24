ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Netflix Cancels Live-Action Resident Evil After One Season

Netflix has opted not to renew its live-action series adaptation of the beloved video game series Resident Evil. Deadline was the first to report. The decision comes roughly six weeks after the series debuted on July 14, and the show--as Deadline speculates--didn't deliver the word-of-mouth numbers that Netflix was hoping for. Although audiences and critics were split on the show, GameSpot's Chris E. Hayner found the adaptation to be an ambitious and unusual interpretation of the source material.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Sees Potential In NFTs For Gaming

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has shared new commentary around play-to-earn game mechanics and NFTs, saying he feels "cautious" but doesn't want to write off any new technology. Speaking to Bloomberg, Spencer said the "play-to-earn" category specifically gives him pause. He admitted that this isn't new in the gaming landscape--people...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
Gamespot

This Week's Free Game Is Live At Epic, And There's A Cool Bonus Freebie

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Let's Jam Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat went live earlier this week, with a multitude of new in-game events launching alongside the Hyperbeat battle pass. Let's Jam is the latest in this series of new Season 2.5 events, and the music-themed LTE is absolutely packed with free rewards players can earn by participating, including mobile-exclusive skins for Lifeline and Mirage.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hearthstone Fans Are About As Mad As You'd Expect About New Monetization

Hearthstone has been running for almost 10 years now with relatively minimal changes to its monetization strategies. That's changing soon, with a big update that will introduce a real-money currency and even a change to its popular Battlegrounds mode that fans are calling pay-to-win. Starting with the 24.2 update, all...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Game Design#Video Game#Nintendo Direct#Banjo Kazooie
Gamespot

House Of The Dragon Renewed For Season 2

HBO has renewed the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon for a second season. The renewal order comes after just one episode of the first season, which aired on August 21 and was a big success. The series premiere set a viewership record for HBO with 10 million...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Sweet In the Mountains

We have no news or videos for Sweet In the Mountains. Sorry!
Gamespot

Jadou Ochiru Miko ~Shokushu ni Haiboku Shita Shimai~

Latest on Jadou Ochiru Miko ~Shokushu ni Haiboku Shita Shimai~. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Jadou Ochiru Miko ~Shokushu ni Haiboku Shita Shimai~, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Free Games For September 2022 Revealed

Prime Gaming regularly gives away some of the best freebies for subscribers, and next month is yet another prime example of that. Prime Gaming's September 2022 lineup includes eight free games, including Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. In addition to the free games, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim free in-game content for Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Warzone, and more popular online multiplayer games. Here's the full list of Amazon Prime free games for next month:
FIFA
Gamespot

The Best Arcade1Up Cabinets So Far

Since debuting a few years ago, Arcade1Up has expanded into a home arcade powerhouse, with dozens of different cabinets available that feature some of the biggest names in retro gaming. With so many to choose from, however, and with limited space in our homes, it can be difficult to choose which ones to get. That's where we come in, as we've compiled a list of the best Arcade1Up cabinets so you know which are worth your money. Whether you're looking for a classic sports arcade game like Golden Tee or an intense fighter like Street Fighter II--or even a virtual pinball machine like Attack From Mars--there's something here for you.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Today-Only Deal: Pokemon Legends Arceus For $40

Pokemon Legends: Arceus brought a bold new approach to the long-running Pokemon franchise, tasking you with building the Sinnoh region’s first Pokedex. If you held out on picking up this wonderful series-altering entry, your patience has paid off--today you can grab a brand-new physical copy of Pokemon Legends: Arceus for $40 at Adorama.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preorder Guide

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a brand new LOTR adventure that sees players exploring the world of Middle-earth through the eyes of the nefarious Gollum. The game was supposed to release on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on September 1, but it has been delayed "by a few months." It's unclear exactly when you'll get to roam around Middle-earth as Gollum, but it shouldn't be too much longer. It's also releasing on Switch at a later date. The adventure game is built around stealth and agility instead of combat. If you already know you want to head back to Middle-earth, Lord of the Rings: Gollum preorders are available now at Amazon.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mahjong Minimal

Sign In to follow. Follow Mahjong Minimal, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Lies of P - 6 Minutes of New Gameplay

In this new Lies of P gameplay clip you'll get to see some combat against a variety of enemies including bosses, as well as a look at crafting various weapons, upgrading and swapping various arm attachments, exploration, and much more. Lies of P was playable at gamescom 2022 at the Microsoft booth. Lies of P will be releasing on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy