Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Danbury Girl
Police are asking the public for help locating a missing, endangered teenager from Northern Fairfield County.
Heidi Logan-Sorenson, age 16, of Danbury, was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Connecticut State Police.
Heidi, who also goes by the name "Lee Logan," is described as being 5-foot-2, 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police, who have issued a Silver Alert, say she may have shaved her hair and be wearing a hat or hoodie.
She was law seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black ripped jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Danbury Police at 203-797-4614.
Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.
Comments / 0