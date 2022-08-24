Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old Danbury Girl

* Missing * Heidi Logan-Sorenson Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing, endangered teenager from Northern Fairfield County.

Heidi Logan-Sorenson, age 16, of Danbury, was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Connecticut State Police.

Heidi, who also goes by the name "Lee Logan," is described as being 5-foot-2, 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police, who have issued a Silver Alert, say she may have shaved her hair and be wearing a hat or hoodie.

She was law seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black ripped jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Danbury Police at 203-797-4614.

