ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Len Dawson, Super Bowl-Winning QB With Kansas City Chiefs, Dies at Age 87

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcQQP_0hTLqiSE00
Tim Mosenfelder

Len Dawson, who won Super Bowl IV as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has died at age 87, his family said in a statement. Dawson played for the Chiefs for 14 years and worked for the franchise as a broadcast analyst for 33 more, earning himself spots in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his stellar work in both domains. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” his family said in a statement given to KMBC, the Kansas City station where Dawson started his TV career. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”

Read it at ESPN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

Kansas City Chiefs fans could be forgiven for seeing double... after NFL Network cameras catch the spitting image of coach Andy Reid in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was coaching his team from the sidelines in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers - or was he in the stands?. Early in the first quarter of the game, NFL Network cameras showed a man who seemed to be the doppelganger of the coach, sporting a similar headset, hat, pullover, glasses and moustache as the Super Bowl winner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Chiefs For
The Spun

Look: Fan At Chiefs Game Looked Exactly Like Andy Reid

Andy Reid's doppelgänger was in the house at Arrow Head Stadium for last night's preseason matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. A fan wearing a costume mimicking Reid — complete with a headset and mustache —looked shockingly similar to the veteran NFL head coach.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon

With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
FanSided

KC Chiefs find meaningful ways to honor Len Dawson’s legacy

The Kansas City Chiefs found multiple ways to honor the legacy of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson in their final preseason game. This has been a dark week for the Kansas City Chiefs and the entire community with the loss of franchise icon and local hero Len Dawson. The franchise is now making known just how much he meant to the team with a number of touching tributes to honor his legacy beginning with the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Racy Underwear Video

On the week Tom Brady returned to training camp, all the attention shifted to his underwear. The BRADY brand released a new shipment of high-end undergarments Wednesday. Former teammate Rob Gronkowski is among those to model the company's boxer briefs. To further promote his product, Brady posted a video Thursday...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy