ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
khn.org

Paxlovid Has Little To No Benefit For Younger Adults With Covid: Study

The Israeli study looked at data from 109,000 people, though it confirmed the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden tested positive for a rebound case of covid after taking Paxlovid. Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Report Says Up To 4 Million Out Of Work Because Of Long Covid

This figure from a new survey is more than twice the number of earlier estimates. The cost of missed work hours may be around $170 billion a year. Also: variant covid rapid tests, covid in kids under 5, New Mexico's governor has covid, and more. Up to 4 million people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Unraveling the Interplay of Omicron, Reinfections, and Long Covid

The latest covid-19 surge, caused by a shifting mix of quickly evolving omicron subvariants, appears to be waning, with cases and hospitalizations beginning to fall. Like past covid waves, this one will leave a lingering imprint in the form of long covid, an ill-defined catchall term for a set of symptoms that can include debilitating fatigue, difficulty breathing, chest pain, and brain fog.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Study Group#Linus Covid#General Health#Cidrap#The Washington Post#Ba#Jama Pediatrics
khn.org

Amid Money Headaches, Americans Are Skipping Therapy

A report in the Wall Street Journal covers how medical expenses for therapy are impacting the U.S. during this time of inflation. Also: sugar substitutes' impact on blood glucose, a link between spirituality and heart health for Black Americans, tattoo ink worries, and more. When Katie Dunn skipped a therapy...
BUSINESS
khn.org

E. Coli Infection Count Hits 84; Whole Foods Sued Over Antibiotics In Beef

The bacterial outbreak source is still unknown, reports Reuters, but a majority of the infected people ate sandwiches at Wendy's. Separately, a lawsuit alleges Whole Foods beef labeled antibiotic-free contains traces. Plus, news on sleep, heat, and chronic disease. The E.coli bacteria outbreak in four Midwest states from an unknown...
FOOD SAFETY
khn.org

Cases Of West Nile Virus Climb In Louisiana; Precautions Advised

The state is experiencing a very challenging West Nile season, according to a regional medical director quoted by AP. Among other news, reports say the wife of a Northern California congressman died after taking an herbal remedy. West Nile virus is on the rise in Louisiana and residents need to...
LOUISIANA STATE
khn.org

Hospitals Cut Jobs and Services as Rising Costs Strain Budgets

Bozeman Health had a problem, one that officials at the health system with hospitals and clinics in southwestern Montana said had been building for months. It had made it through the covid-19 pandemic’s most difficult trials but lost employees and paid a premium for traveling workers to fill the void. Inflation had also driven up operating costs.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Side Effects by David Haslam review – the real cost of living and dying

This superb and uncompromising study of 21st-century healthcare by the former head of the BMA asks whether we get the treatment we deserve. It has been the quite the year for self-assured authors diagnosing what fundamentally ails the NHS. Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt (Zero: Eliminating Unnecessary Deaths in a Post-Pandemic NHS) wants to stop doctors making mistakes. Former Conservative party deputy chairman Michael Ashcroft and journalist Isabel Oakeshott (Life Support: The State of the NHS in an Age of Pandemics) can barely disguise their loathing of the venal medics, feckless managers, malingering health tourists and bottomless money pits that fatally blight the NHS. I await another former health secretary Matt Hancock’s forthcoming tome with bated breath – not least in the hope that he reveals the secret of how he found the energy to conduct an office-based extramarital affair while ostensibly managing a pandemic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
khn.org

KHN Morning Briefing

Lori McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock of California, died after ingesting white mulberry leaf, according to the Sacramento County coroner. The plant is generally considered safe and is used in herbal remedies that claim to lower blood sugar, boost weight loss, and combat high cholesterol. Her death highlights the potential dangers of dietary supplements. (Samantha Young, 8/26 )
HEALTH
khn.org

Employer Health Care Costs Driven Mainly By Cancer Diagnoses

A survey from the Business Group on Health shows that the top driver of employers' care costs are from increasing diagnoses in late-stage cancer. Other health industry news includes data breaches, racism, and more. Cancer care has become the top driver of large employers' health care costs due to an...
HEALTH SERVICES
khn.org

CMS Pushes Back Controversial Radiation Oncology Model

Modern Healthcare says radiation oncologists oppose the model's design, and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation wants to test whether it will save money. Under the new federal government rule, once a decision is made CMS must propose a new start date 6 months ahead. The federal government indefinitely...
HEALTH
khn.org

Wastewater Surveillance Has Become a Critical Covid Tracking Tool, but Funding Is Inconsistent

To look at recent data posted on Clemson University’s covid-19 dashboard, one might assume that viral activity is low on the Upstate South Carolina college campus. The dashboard, which relies on positive covid tests reported by local laboratories and on-campus medical offices, identified 34 positive cases among students during the third week of August and 20 cases the week before.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy