ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
FOX2Now

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
KIRKWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Low#Louis
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Huge savings on bedding sets from JCPenney

ST. LOUIS – Get cozy and save with comforter sets at JCPenney online. Check out these Home Expressions complete bedding sets down from as much as $145 to $39.89. These are 6 to 8-piece bedding sets. All sizes are included in this low price. You will need to use the coupon code HOMEBODY to get the savings. Shipping is free when you spend $75, otherwise see if in-store pick-up is available. Click here to shop this deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Final truss going up on new Merchants Bridge

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, crews worked to lift the final truss of the Merchants Bridge into place over the Mississippi River. It's one of the last pieces of the years-long construction puzzle. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime project to rebuild a Mississippi River bridge," Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
FOX2Now

Missouri Book Festival: Meet the author Carolyn Mueller

ST. LOUIS — The author of Lily: A True Story of Courage and the Joplin Tornado hoped the children’s book will help kids be brave during natural disasters, prepared beforehand, and hopeful afterward. Writer Carolyn Mueller asked the question many grownups ask, especially given recent flooding and lingering...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to St. Louis

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to St. Louis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

5 On Your Sideline: Kirkwood vs. Vashon | St. Louis News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Vashon Wolverines upset Kirkwood on the Pioneers home field 28-27. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Better Family Life hosts career expo on Friday

ST. LOUIS – The nonprofit Better Family Life will host a career expo Friday for the community. Visitors will be able to speak with employers on the spot. More than 200 jobs are available in the areas of logistics, manufacturing, and warehousing. Those jobs are offering pay between $12 and $20 an hour.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

It's Food Truck Festival day in Alton

The annual Alton Food Truck Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater today. Twenty trucks will bring in a variety of food on Saturday, and fan favorite band Groove Thang will be on hand to entertain you throughout the evening as well. Amphitheater Committee Chair Dan Herkert tells The...
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
49K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy