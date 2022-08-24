Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Related
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to the Hofbrauhaus for only $25
ST. LOUIS – You don’t have to travel to Munich! We have Hofbrauhaus right here in Belleville! Today we invite you to Be our Guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to the Hofbrauhaus St. Louis/Belleville. Celebrate Oktoberfest starting September 9th!
Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
Pop-up fundraiser to help save Sk8 Liborius Skatepark
Mission Taco Join hosts a pop-up fundraiser and online auction to save Sk8 Liborius Skatepark today, at noon to 6 p.m.
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chef Neese has a new Food and Energy Podcast episode with Ali Moseia of iKarate Club.
ST. LOUIS — The two discuss how food feeds martial arts or any disciplined activity. Chef Neese is also warming up for a weekend of back-to-school giveaways:
Bus service cuts due to lack of drivers affecting riders in St. Louis area
Bus riders across St. Louis are having a hard time maneuvering around the area as Bi-State cut service due to driver shortage.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in St. Louis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Wentzville Mansion Has a Water Park, Arcade & Bowling Alley
I have an unrealistic wish-list for what I'd love to have in a home. I'd like a basketball court, arcade and a water park. I'd also love to have a bowling alley lined with albums. Guess what. I found such a place and it's really in Wentzville, Missouri. This is...
Money Saver: Huge savings on bedding sets from JCPenney
ST. LOUIS – Get cozy and save with comforter sets at JCPenney online. Check out these Home Expressions complete bedding sets down from as much as $145 to $39.89. These are 6 to 8-piece bedding sets. All sizes are included in this low price. You will need to use the coupon code HOMEBODY to get the savings. Shipping is free when you spend $75, otherwise see if in-store pick-up is available. Click here to shop this deal.
New SSM program offers pay and college credit for St. Louis students
SSM Health has launched a new program that could allow nursing students in the St. Louis region to earn pay and college credit at the same time.
Final truss going up on new Merchants Bridge
ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, crews worked to lift the final truss of the Merchants Bridge into place over the Mississippi River. It's one of the last pieces of the years-long construction puzzle. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime project to rebuild a Mississippi River bridge," Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Big tax breaks to be offered in north St. Louis redevelopment effort
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The urban renewal board is hoping huge tax breaks will spur the development of a 400-acre section of north St. Louis. The board voted this week to offer developers tax abatement of up to 95 percent for 10 years and then up to 50 percent for the next 15 years.
The Merchants Bridge is undergoing reconstruction
The Merchants Bridge is in the process of being reconstructed as the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) plans to increase rail traffic through St. Louis.
Missouri Book Festival: Meet the author Carolyn Mueller
ST. LOUIS — The author of Lily: A True Story of Courage and the Joplin Tornado hoped the children’s book will help kids be brave during natural disasters, prepared beforehand, and hopeful afterward. Writer Carolyn Mueller asked the question many grownups ask, especially given recent flooding and lingering...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to St. Louis
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to St. Louis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
5 On Your Sideline: Kirkwood vs. Vashon | St. Louis News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Vashon Wolverines upset Kirkwood on the Pioneers home field 28-27. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this...
Better Family Life hosts career expo on Friday
ST. LOUIS – The nonprofit Better Family Life will host a career expo Friday for the community. Visitors will be able to speak with employers on the spot. More than 200 jobs are available in the areas of logistics, manufacturing, and warehousing. Those jobs are offering pay between $12 and $20 an hour.
Two new stores, two new eateries coming to Chesterfield outlet mall
St. Louis Premium Outlets, an outlet mall located in Chesterfield, is planning to expand with four new brands this fall.
advantagenews.com
It's Food Truck Festival day in Alton
The annual Alton Food Truck Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater today. Twenty trucks will bring in a variety of food on Saturday, and fan favorite band Groove Thang will be on hand to entertain you throughout the evening as well. Amphitheater Committee Chair Dan Herkert tells The...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
49K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0