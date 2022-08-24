Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
khn.org
Community Hospitals Hit Disproportionately By Covid: Study
A new study into "downstream" health care impacts of covid shows how community hospitals were more severely hit by central line-associated bloodstream infections and other care-associated infections during the pandemic. Also: Becker's reports on the best hospitals to work for in each state. A new analysis of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)...
NFL・
khn.org
No, Not Over: Covid Has So Far Killed 1 Million Worldwide This Year
The World Health Organization announced that global deaths have passed the "tragic milestone" of 1 million lost lives in 2022 due to covid. At a World Health Organization (WHO) briefing today, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said COVID-19 deaths for 2022 alone passed 1 million this week, as he pressed countries to do more to vaccinate all healthcare workers, older people, and others at highest risk. Since the pandemic began in early 2020, 6,472,848 deaths have been reported, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard. Tedros said countries in Africa with the lowest rates are making progress with vaccine coverage, and many countries are making good strides in targeting high-priority groups. He said, however, that one third of the world is still unvaccinated, including two thirds of health workers and three quarters of older adults in low-income countries. (8/25)
khn.org
Monkeypox Case Trends Hint At Progress In Curbing Spread
Globally, new reported cases declined 21% in the last week, though the World Health Organization says that numbers are still steeply climbing in the Americas. Officials in San Francisco and Los Angeles are also seeing signs that the outbreak is slowing in those areas. The number of monkeypox cases reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
khn.org
CMS Pushes Back Controversial Radiation Oncology Model
Modern Healthcare says radiation oncologists oppose the model's design, and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation wants to test whether it will save money. Under the new federal government rule, once a decision is made CMS must propose a new start date 6 months ahead. The federal government indefinitely...
U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Navy warships sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such operation since a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged China which regards the island as its territory.
khn.org
During The Pandemic, Type 2 Diabetes In Youngsters Rose Dramatically
A study shows that new diagnoses rose 77% during the first year of covid for patients ages 8 to 21, with the average age being 14.4 years. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports that covid deaths are falling, down 15% globally in the last week. New diagnoses of type 2...
khn.org
E. Coli Infection Count Hits 84; Whole Foods Sued Over Antibiotics In Beef
The bacterial outbreak source is still unknown, reports Reuters, but a majority of the infected people ate sandwiches at Wendy's. Separately, a lawsuit alleges Whole Foods beef labeled antibiotic-free contains traces. Plus, news on sleep, heat, and chronic disease. The E.coli bacteria outbreak in four Midwest states from an unknown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khn.org
Unraveling the Interplay of Omicron, Reinfections, and Long Covid
The latest covid-19 surge, caused by a shifting mix of quickly evolving omicron subvariants, appears to be waning, with cases and hospitalizations beginning to fall. Like past covid waves, this one will leave a lingering imprint in the form of long covid, an ill-defined catchall term for a set of symptoms that can include debilitating fatigue, difficulty breathing, chest pain, and brain fog.
Comments / 0