Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Harrison County prepares for flooding

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain has flooded several places across the state including Wells Ferry Landing in Biloxi. Imagine waking up to your backyard looking like a pond. This is reality for several people living in Wells Ferry Landing like Jason Johnson. “Just living here for a while, we...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Self-serve sandbags at the Harrison County Work Centers

Self-serve sandbags will be available beginning at 5:00 PM today at the Harrison County Work Centers. District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave. Gulfport. District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd. District 4 Orange Grove Work...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Education
Gulfport, MS
Education
wxxv25.com

Hancock County interim superintendent on the job

The Hancock County School District Board of Education announced Rhett Ladner as the interim superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year and Friday was his first day on the job. The unanimous decision was made at the board meeting on August 23rd. He is a 28-year educator and 21 of those...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Gautier, MS - Vehicle Collision on I-10 Results in Injuries

Gautier, MS (August 26, 2022) - There were reported injuries following a traffic accident on Thursday, August 25, in the Gautier area. The collision occurred at around 1:55 p.m. on Interstate 10 WB near Exit 61 in Jackson County. At least one involved party was hurt as a result of...
GAUTIER, MS
WKRG News 5

2 arrested in connection to Central Plaza Tower shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning. Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one person at the apartment complex off […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. “This is such a momentous occasion not only for the airport, but for all of Coastal Mississippi,” said Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport executive director Clay Williams. “The Beau Rivage is a tremendous partner. They contribute almost 25% of the air service here at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.”
wxxv25.com

High School Football: Ocean Springs Greyhounds vs. Clinton Arrows

One of the best games of the entire 2021 high school football season was the very first game of the season, Ocean Springs taking Head Coach Blake Pennock’s former team into double overtime on a Thursday and winning 45-44, setting the tone for what turned out to be a perfect regular season.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKRG News 5

Fugitive captured in Wilmer: U.S. Marshals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County deputies arrested a man wanted on both federal and local charges.  William Corey Sanders was taken into custody Friday, Aug. 26 in Wilmer. Deputies were given information about Sander’s whereabouts from an anonymous source, according to the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad. Sanders was wanted by […]
WILMER, AL
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS. Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.  Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

High School Football: Picayune Maroon Tide vs. Poplarville Hornets

The Picayune Maroon Tide are fresh off winning its first gold ball since 2013 and still riding that Maroon Tide wave of being on top for the last nine months, but now everybody else wants to be the team to knock off the reigning champs on their quest for a repeat, starting with the always dangerous Poplarville.
POPLARVILLE, MS
wxxv25.com

New Bay St. Louis police chief sworn in last week

Bay St. Louis’ new police chief has big plans for the city and his officers. Toby Schwartz was sworn in last week as the new police chief in Bay St. Louis surrounded by family and friends. His son, also a first responder, had the honor of pinning his badge...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

