Paxlovid Has Little To No Benefit For Younger Adults With Covid: Study

The Israeli study looked at data from 109,000 people, though it confirmed the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk seniors ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden tested positive for a rebound case of covid after taking Paxlovid. Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Community Hospitals Hit Disproportionately By Covid: Study

A new study into "downstream" health care impacts of covid shows how community hospitals were more severely hit by central line-associated bloodstream infections and other care-associated infections during the pandemic. Also: Becker's reports on the best hospitals to work for in each state. A new analysis of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Under 5s
Report Says Up To 4 Million Out Of Work Because Of Long Covid

This figure from a new survey is more than twice the number of earlier estimates. The cost of missed work hours may be around $170 billion a year. Also: variant covid rapid tests, covid in kids under 5, New Mexico's governor has covid, and more. Up to 4 million people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
No, Not Over: Covid Has So Far Killed 1 Million Worldwide This Year

The World Health Organization announced that global deaths have passed the "tragic milestone" of 1 million lost lives in 2022 due to covid. At a World Health Organization (WHO) briefing today, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said COVID-19 deaths for 2022 alone passed 1 million this week, as he pressed countries to do more to vaccinate all healthcare workers, older people, and others at highest risk. Since the pandemic began in early 2020, 6,472,848 deaths have been reported, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard. Tedros said countries in Africa with the lowest rates are making progress with vaccine coverage, and many countries are making good strides in targeting high-priority groups. He said, however, that one third of the world is still unvaccinated, including two thirds of health workers and three quarters of older adults in low-income countries. (8/25)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Amid Money Headaches, Americans Are Skipping Therapy

A report in the Wall Street Journal covers how medical expenses for therapy are impacting the U.S. during this time of inflation. Also: sugar substitutes' impact on blood glucose, a link between spirituality and heart health for Black Americans, tattoo ink worries, and more. When Katie Dunn skipped a therapy...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Side Effects by David Haslam review – the real cost of living and dying

This superb and uncompromising study of 21st-century healthcare by the former head of the BMA asks whether we get the treatment we deserve. It has been the quite the year for self-assured authors diagnosing what fundamentally ails the NHS. Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt (Zero: Eliminating Unnecessary Deaths in a Post-Pandemic NHS) wants to stop doctors making mistakes. Former Conservative party deputy chairman Michael Ashcroft and journalist Isabel Oakeshott (Life Support: The State of the NHS in an Age of Pandemics) can barely disguise their loathing of the venal medics, feckless managers, malingering health tourists and bottomless money pits that fatally blight the NHS. I await another former health secretary Matt Hancock’s forthcoming tome with bated breath – not least in the hope that he reveals the secret of how he found the energy to conduct an office-based extramarital affair while ostensibly managing a pandemic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Monkeypox Case Trends Hint At Progress In Curbing Spread

Globally, new reported cases declined 21% in the last week, though the World Health Organization says that numbers are still steeply climbing in the Americas. Officials in San Francisco and Los Angeles are also seeing signs that the outbreak is slowing in those areas. The number of monkeypox cases reported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Unraveling the Interplay of Omicron, Reinfections, and Long Covid

The latest covid-19 surge, caused by a shifting mix of quickly evolving omicron subvariants, appears to be waning, with cases and hospitalizations beginning to fall. Like past covid waves, this one will leave a lingering imprint in the form of long covid, an ill-defined catchall term for a set of symptoms that can include debilitating fatigue, difficulty breathing, chest pain, and brain fog.
SCIENCE
Employer Health Care Costs Driven Mainly By Cancer Diagnoses

A survey from the Business Group on Health shows that the top driver of employers' care costs are from increasing diagnoses in late-stage cancer. Other health industry news includes data breaches, racism, and more. Cancer care has become the top driver of large employers' health care costs due to an...
HEALTH SERVICES
CMS Pushes Back Controversial Radiation Oncology Model

Modern Healthcare says radiation oncologists oppose the model's design, and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation wants to test whether it will save money. Under the new federal government rule, once a decision is made CMS must propose a new start date 6 months ahead. The federal government indefinitely...
HEALTH
Wastewater Surveillance Has Become a Critical Covid Tracking Tool, but Funding Is Inconsistent

To look at recent data posted on Clemson University’s covid-19 dashboard, one might assume that viral activity is low on the Upstate South Carolina college campus. The dashboard, which relies on positive covid tests reported by local laboratories and on-campus medical offices, identified 34 positive cases among students during the third week of August and 20 cases the week before.
CLEMSON, SC

