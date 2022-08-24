Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Related
All the rage: Pickleball tickles a lot of players in central Pa.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, with an estimated 4.8 million people now playing. It is no wonder, then, that pickleball has made its way to Perry County. Last year, pickleball lines were added on tennis courts in...
3 Middletown football players retain law firm after hazing incident
Three Middletown football players’ families have retained lawyers from a Harrisburg firm known for taking on sexual abuse cases in civil court, according to one of the law partners. The move comes after Middletown’s high school canceled its football season amid reports and videos shared on social media of...
Middletown videos reveal the failure of coaches and school officials to protect players from hazing | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown School Board has announced it is canceling football this season, and it was right to do so. The cancellation comes after yet another video has surfaced showing a brutal hazing incident earlier this month. The first two videos that hit social media last week were bad enough. But...
In wake of Middletown football hazing, state and local rules spell out punishment process
Reports of hazing involving Middletown Area High School’s football team have prompted speculation about if, or under what circumstances, the players involved will be allowed to stay in school. Student discipline in Pennsylvania is in some respects a tightly defined process – and in others, a rather loose one....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania’s high school football scores for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022
Imhotep defeats Bishop McDevitt 19-14 in Chambersburg Peach Bowl SATURDAY’S SCORES. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
School district cancels football season due to widespread hazing
A Pennsylvania school has canceled its 2022 football season due to widespread hazing among its football team.
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
Subject of manhunt charged with possession of firearm in Franklin County
The subject of a Shippensburg manhunt that locked down area schools has been charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited, according to court documents. State Police initiated a manhunt after William Lewis, 32, of Chambersburg in the area of the Roxbury Treatment Center Friday afternoon, indicating he could be armed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cumberland Valley rallies in lengthy second half, defeats Manheim Township
Now that’s how you christen a mostly revamped football facility. And host Cumberland Valley will take the victory and run. In the official opener of renovated Chapman Field, the Eagles were having all kinds of trouble dealing with Manheim Township QB Hayden Johnson.
Pennsylvania’s top individual high school football performances from Friday night’s openers
The following is a look at the top performances reported from around Pennsylvania for games played Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Think we missed someone? Let us know at @SportsByBLinder on Twitter.
Can Middletown football players transfer after season cancelation?
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown Area School District has cancelled its high school football season amid a growing hazing scandal. For the students who were not involved in the multiple hazing incidents, some community members wonder if these students are able to transfer to different schools where they could play football. The PIAA clarified on […]
WGAL
Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
Drew Branstetter’s nearly 300 yards, 4 TDs help Camp Hill cruise past Newport
Drew Branstetter helped Camp Hill get its season off to a big-time start Friday in a 43-7 win over Newport. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Jeremiah Hargrove, Louis Shank and Marquise Miller help Carlisle put Mechanicsburg away
CARLISLE - Lightning was on display across Cumberland and Franklin county opening night, and although it didn’t delay the showdown between Carlisle and Mechanicsburg at Ken Millen Stadium, there were still plenty of flashes out on the field. And most of them were provided by Jeremiah Hargrove.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/27/22)
Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Aug. 27, 2022:. Ruth Dunkleberger Eby of New Bloomfield went home to her Lord Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. She left this world peacefully and humbly, the same as she lived for 101 years. She was born Oct. 11, 1920, on the family farm near...
After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility
It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
Arboretum to host community event to honor beloved central Pa. educator
A beloved West Shore School District educator will be remembered Sunday at a public ceremony at the Peiffer Arboretum and Nature Preserve in New Cumberland. The late West Shore School District teacher, coach, and principal, David L. Danner, who died this year, will be honored with a plaque on the arboretum’s “Path of Leadership” for his “selfless service and outstanding leadership in the local community throughout his lifetime,” the arboretum said.
Manhunt in Shippensburg over, suspect arrested: police
A manhunt in Shippensburg that caused a lockdown ended after the suspect was arrested, according to police. State police announced they were searching for 32-year-old William Lewis around 3 p.m. Friday. He was in police custody by 5:30 p.m., Public Information Officer Megan Frazer posted. The search required schools to...
Keith Oates accounts for 200 yards, 3 TDs as East Pennsboro opens with 34-14 win against York Suburban
Keith Oates accounted for 200 yards and three touchdowns Saturday to lead East Pennsboro to a 34-14 win over York Suburban. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2