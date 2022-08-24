ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Middletown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Middletown, PA
Sports
Middletown, PA
Education
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hazing#High School Football#School Violence#Police#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mohawk#Union#The Post Gazette
abc27 News

Can Middletown football players transfer after season cancelation?

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown Area School District has cancelled its high school football season amid a growing hazing scandal. For the students who were not involved in the multiple hazing incidents, some community members wonder if these students are able to transfer to different schools where they could play football. The PIAA clarified on […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WGAL

Man wanted in Shippensburg taken into custody

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted in Shippensburg, Cumberland County, has been taken into custody, according to state police. Police had been looking for William Lewis, 32. Investigators haven't said what prompted the search. A shelter-in-place was initiated at schools in the Shippensburg Area School District during the...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/27/22)

Obituaries from the Perry County Times, Aug. 27, 2022:. Ruth Dunkleberger Eby of New Bloomfield went home to her Lord Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. She left this world peacefully and humbly, the same as she lived for 101 years. She was born Oct. 11, 1920, on the family farm near...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility

It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Arboretum to host community event to honor beloved central Pa. educator

A beloved West Shore School District educator will be remembered Sunday at a public ceremony at the Peiffer Arboretum and Nature Preserve in New Cumberland. The late West Shore School District teacher, coach, and principal, David L. Danner, who died this year, will be honored with a plaque on the arboretum’s “Path of Leadership” for his “selfless service and outstanding leadership in the local community throughout his lifetime,” the arboretum said.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
PennLive.com

Manhunt in Shippensburg over, suspect arrested: police

A manhunt in Shippensburg that caused a lockdown ended after the suspect was arrested, according to police. State police announced they were searching for 32-year-old William Lewis around 3 p.m. Friday. He was in police custody by 5:30 p.m., Public Information Officer Megan Frazer posted. The search required schools to...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
177K+
Followers
73K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy