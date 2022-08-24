Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Athens-Clarke County
Available pets at the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services are posted to https://www.accgov.com/257/Available-Pets. Daily, by appointment only from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Call 706-613-3540 for an appointment. If you get a voicemail please leave a message. Anyone interested in meeting a pet or walking through the Adoption Center must make an...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption at the Clayton County Animal Shelter
Animals up for adoption in Clayton County can be adopted from two locations. To find where an animal is housed, read the information under their photo.
A Gwinnett County family wants their dog back after video shows a couple stealing it
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County family wants their puppy back after they say a couple stole it right out the front of their driveway two weeks ago. The Lawrenceville family says they don’t know the identity of the couple videoed taking their eight-week-old Patterdale Terrier on Aug. 13.
Bird flu confirmed at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, killing hundreds of birds
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — More than 700 wild black vultures were found dead on the grounds of the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary as a result of the bird flu virus. As a result, many avian species, such as ostriches, emus, and parrots, in the park are also set to be euthanized soon, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
‘This is a natural disease event’: Over 100 of birds humanely euthanized at Noah’s Ark
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Hundreds of birds are dead after local and state agencies have been on site at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary working to contain a possible bird flu outbreak. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Local and state officials like Georgia Department...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County family says they were scammed out of nearly $50,000 by pool builder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - When Shaun and Sara Page moved to Cobb County more than a year ago, they came with a plan. "We moved here wanting to build our dream home and our dream pool," Sara said. They got the home, but the pool quickly became a problem. The...
Red Cross study looks to eliminate blood donation requirements for LGBTQ+ men
ATLANTA — A study by the American Red Cross seeks to eliminate requirements related to how the FDA handles blood donations in the LGBTQ+ community, but they need more participants. During the horror that was the Pulse Nightclub shooting, it uncovered a large bias against men in the LGBTQ+...
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
Kennesaw homeowners frustrated over nuisance property inviting insects and rodents to neighborhood
KENNESAW, Ga. — It’s an eyesore Jennifer Duffee said she and her neighbors have been dealing with for several years. “I’ve seen foxes come from his yard, there’s coyotes,” she said. She is referring to an overgrowth of grass that she said is so bad,...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows man berating truck driver in racial tirade in Cherokee County
ACWORTH, Ga. - A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after he was caught on camera hurling racial slurs towards a truck driver outside a Cherokee County McDonald’s. The sheriff’s office confirms the incident. "Dumba** n**** that don’t know where to park his f***ing truck," the...
fox5atlanta.com
Family loses everything in Covington house fire
COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A schoolteacher is in the ICU after investigators say someone firebombed her home. Neighbors in the Riverdale neighborhood told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the explosion was like something out of a movie. One of those firebombs went into the bedroom of Clayton County...
Porch pirate driving box truck around Newnan nabbing packages
NEWNAN, Ga. — Police in Newnan are searching for a porch pirate caught on surveillance camera stealing packages from a doorstep. Officers say the man seen in photos they shared on social media pulled up in front of a house in a box truck last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
msn.com
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on at night. The work...
Woman charged for allegedly leaving small child home alone in Smyrna
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Investigators say a woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly left her little brother home alone. 24-year-old Amanda Julius is charged with cruelty to children for an incident that police say occurred at an apartment complex along South Cobb Drive in Smyrna on Aug. 15, 2022.
15-Year-Old Teen Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
Cobb County and Kennesaw Police responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a teen. The crash occurred at Kennesaw Due West Road and Westover Way Wednesday, just after 5 p.m. According to the reports, a 15-year-old was crossing Kennesaw Due [..]
townelaker.com
Exploring Olde Rope Mill Park
The Little River originates along the western border of Cherokee County and winds its way through the southern half of the county. Along the way, Mills Creek and Rubes Creek empty into it. In the early 1840s, a small settlement that included a cotton mill and a grist mill was erected along the river’s banks, because early American settlers recognized the sheer volume and power of the water coursing through it.
nypressnews.com
DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food
DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
Gwinnett first metro county to secure Lake Lanier water rights
GWINNETT COUNTY- Gwinnett is the first metro county to secure a formal agreement for water rights from Lake Lanier. Gwinnett County has used Lake Lanier as a water source sine the 1970s, yet any agreements with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that controls the lake have been informal. Acting...
