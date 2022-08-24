The Little River originates along the western border of Cherokee County and winds its way through the southern half of the county. Along the way, Mills Creek and Rubes Creek empty into it. In the early 1840s, a small settlement that included a cotton mill and a grist mill was erected along the river’s banks, because early American settlers recognized the sheer volume and power of the water coursing through it.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO