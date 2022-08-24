ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Athens-Clarke County

Available pets at the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services are posted to https://www.accgov.com/257/Available-Pets. Daily, by appointment only from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Call 706-613-3540 for an appointment. If you get a voicemail please leave a message. Anyone interested in meeting a pet or walking through the Adoption Center must make an...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Newton County, GA
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Animal Control#Animal Shelter#Horse#Sterilization#Pet Lover#Dogs Puppies#Cats Kittens#Fvrcp
fox5atlanta.com

Family loses everything in Covington house fire

COVINGTON, Ga. - Dramatic Drone video shows the aftermath from a fire at a house in Covington. "My stomach dropped. Everything was gone. Completely gone," Nia King said. From up above, one can see straight through to the remnants of a home that stored memories. "The house is gone but...
COVINGTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
townelaker.com

Exploring Olde Rope Mill Park

The Little River originates along the western border of Cherokee County and winds its way through the southern half of the county. Along the way, Mills Creek and Rubes Creek empty into it. In the early 1840s, a small settlement that included a cotton mill and a grist mill was erected along the river’s banks, because early American settlers recognized the sheer volume and power of the water coursing through it.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
nypressnews.com

DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
HAMPTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy