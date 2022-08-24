ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

WVa man accused of possessing fake explosive devices

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r53Fh_0hTLq8xR00

A West Virginia man was arrested on several felony charges Monday after police said he claimed to have explosive devices at a federal building and a church.

The devices turned out to be fake, but James Dean Fowler, 50, of Bluefield, faces two counts of possession or use of a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony, one count of false reports concerning bombs or explosive devices, and two counts of threats of terrorist acts, Police Chief Dennis Dillow said at a news conference.

Dillow said U.S. marshals at the federal building in Bluefield indicated Fowler wanted to speak to someone about national security and indicated he had an explosive device. The device was dismantled with a police explosive and was determined to be fake. An X-ray showed another placed at the church contained no explosives.

A search of Fowler’s nearby apartment turned up no devices, Dillow said.

Fowler was scheduled to be arraigned later Monday. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The post WVa man accused of possessing fake explosive devices appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Smithers man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while she told them that her boyfriend held her against her will […]
SMITHERS, WV
Metro News

Raleigh teenager charged with making terroristic threat

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Police in Raleigh County have charged a 14-year-old with making terroristic threats after the juvenile allegedly made threats to shoot up Shady Spring High School. A post on the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page said the office was contacted Friday evening and began an investigation....
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Teen student arrested on terroristic threat charge

SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A teenager was taken into custody Friday evening after threatening potentially lethal violence against fellow students. Reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office indicate that deputies were called regarding threats made by a 14 year old juvenile to “shoot up” Shady Spring High School.
WVNT-TV

Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County mean pleaded guilty in federal court today, August 26, 2022, to federal drug charges. According to court documents, on March 8, 2020, law enforcement pulled over a car in the Beckley area. Chadd. E Worley, 44, of Beckley, was a passenger in the car. He admitted to police during the traffic stop to having 23 grams of heroin in his possession. He also admitted his intent to sell the heroin in Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bluefield, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Bluefield, WV
City
Man, WV
WVNT-TV

Fayette County man faces charges after deputies respond to fight

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing multiple charges after deputies responded to a reports of a fight with an alleged gunshot wound. According Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a fight with a gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop in the Cunard area of Fayette County. Through further investigation, deputies discovered the fight had broken out between two people, which ended with one having a gunshot wound to the neck.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two Oak Hill men face charges following high-speed chase

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Two Oak Hill men face charges after a high-speed chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies stopped a vehicle in the Hilltop area for a minor traffic violation. The car fled deputies at more than 100 mph speeds on Legends Highway. Fridley said the vehicle lost control and crashed […]
OAK HILL, WV
wfxrtv.com

Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
PULASKI, VA
Lootpress

Man arrested for aggravated DUI after leaving accident scene

STOLLINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested for aggravated DUI Sunday when authorities responded to a possible hit and run. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Sunday, August 21, 2022 Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman responded to a scene in the Stollings area of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dean
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Man convicted of murdering his neighbor in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man has been convicted of first-degree murder. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on August 24, 2022, Douglas J. Greene, age 43, of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, a felony crime, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSLS

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Blacksburg overnight

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. At about 2 a.m., Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. While at the scene, a male subject allegedly...
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosive Device#Explosives#Police#Federal Building#West Virginia Daily News
WVNS

Former Sophia Fire Chief rejects plea deal for embezzlement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The former chief of Sophia City Fire Department rejected a plea deal in an embezzlement case. Earlier today, August 24, 2022, Kenneth Churning, the former Sophia City Fire Chief, was accused of allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from his department. The theft took place while he was Chief, from 2017 to […]
SOPHIA, WV
lootpress.com

Two arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Oak Hill men face charges after a high-speed pursuit in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of August 25, 2022, deputies were patrolling in the Hilltop area when they attempted to stop a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Identity of attempted bombing suspect confirmed

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The identity of the man involved in an attempted bombing in Bluefield this week was confirmed. Monday, August 22, 2022 a bomb threat was made in the city of Bluefield, West Virginia. Bluefield Police Department received the call at 8:46 A.M. and responded to it by 8:49 A.M. Marshal Security at […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash

UPDATE (12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25): The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike just north of Pax overnight has been charged with DUI. According to a criminal complaint from the Fayette County Magistrate Court, when authorities responded to the scene of the crash, they were able to speak with […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

More details on bomb threat in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– On Monday morning, August 22, 2022, local and state police along with their bomb squad division responded to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in Courthouse in Bluefield, West Virginia where there were reports of an explosive device near the building. Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department gave more detail on […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man accused of planting fake bombs

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (KDKA) — A man was arrested after allegedly placing two fake explosive devices in Bluefield, West Virginia. James Fowler, 50, is charged with possession or use of a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony, false reports concerning bombs and explosive devices, and threats of a terrorist act, according to West Virginia MetroNews.The devices were found inside Bluefield's federal building and a church. Police cleared the federal building and the church and dismantled the devices. There were no reported injuries. Fowler was taken to jail.
BLUEFIELD, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy